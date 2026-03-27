The Floor Trader of Tacoma honored with local award

Tacoma, Wash.—The Floor Trader of Tacoma, part of the broader CCA Global group, has been named a 2025 Pierce County Volunteer Group Award Winner, recognizing the company’s outstanding commitment to volunteer service and community support throughout the past year.

The award, presented by the Pierce County Volunteer Recognition Committee, honors organizations that demonstrate exceptional dedication to improving the lives of residents across the county. The locally owned flooring retailer, led by Dean Paulson, owner, and his team, was nominated by a Pierce County agency that highlighted the group’s volunteer efforts and meaningful contributions to the community.

“Our team has always believed that being a local business means being part of the community,” Paulson said. “We’re honored to receive this recognition and grateful for the opportunity to give back to the people and organizations that make Pierce County such a special place.”

The Floor Trader team has a long-standing tradition of community involvement, supporting local initiatives, volunteering time and partnering with organizations throughout the region.

“We’re incredibly proud to see Dean and the entire team at The Floor Trader of Tacoma recognized for their service to the community,” said Steve Sieracki, president of The Floor Trader cooperative. “Our cooperative is built on locally-owned businesses that are deeply

invested in the communities they serve, and Dean exemplifies that spirit. This recognition from Pierce County reflects the leadership, generosity and community commitment that

independent retailers bring to their markets every day.”

The recognition underscores the company’s broader mission: to serve not only as a trusted flooring retailer for homeowners across Tacoma and Pierce County, but also as an engaged and active community partner.

Award winners will be formally recognized by Pierce County during an upcoming volunteer recognition event celebrating individuals and organizations making a meaningful difference in the region.