Parador Harmonia receives Red Dot award 2026

Coesfeld, Germany—Parador’s Harmonia engineered wood collection has received the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026.

“The award confirms our ambition to develop products that unite design, quality and responsibility at the highest level,” said Neel Bradham, CEO of Parador. “Harmonia represents our approach of thinking of material, technology and design as one.”

The international award recognizes outstanding design quality. According to the company, Harmonia stood out to the jury for its refined design and high product quality in a competitive field of global submissions.

Design approach

With Harmonia, Parador combines natural materiality with architectural precision. The collection features calm, balanced surfaces, nuanced color palettes and a reduced design language.

Parador developed the collection to integrate into a range of spatial concepts, from high-end residential interiors to demanding contract environments.

Performance and durability

The collection meets high standards for technical performance and durability, giving architects, designers and partners a flooring solution that combines design quality with reliable performance.

Parador developed Harmonia through close collaboration across design, product development and production. The integrated approach supports a flooring solution that performs aesthetically and technically.

International recognition

The award also strengthens Parador’s international positioning. It highlights the company’s design expertise and reinforces its visibility and credibility in global markets.

Harmonia represents how craftsmanship, advanced technology and a clear design perspective can come together in a contemporary engineered wood collection built for lasting interiors.