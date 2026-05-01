NTCA expands May training opportunities

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association will offer 20 training opportunities nationwide this month. The schedule includes 12 free workshops and eight regional programs.

The sessions help installers, tile setters, contractors, architecture and design professionals and salespeople sharpen skills and expand their installation knowledge.

NTCA will host the programs across the country. Additionally, NTCA continues to focus on hands-on education, real-world installation practices and current industry standards.

Regional training

NTCA’s Regional Trainings are daylong, immersive programs. Installers gain practical experience with the latest tools, materials and techniques. The sessions follow ANSI standards and the TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation.

May programs will focus on interior installation of gauged porcelain tile panels and slabs and substrate preparation for large-format tile. These topics reflect continued demand for advanced installation methods and proper jobsite preparation.

NTCA will host eight regional programs across four states in May. Class sizes are limited to 20 participants to support individualized instruction and hands-on practice.

May workshops

NTCA will also offer 12 free workshops across nine states. These three-hour sessions combine classroom instruction, live demonstrations, small-group interaction, catered networking time and opportunities for prizes and giveaways.

Workshop topics include:

Tile matters: Best practices for the pros

Failures, could it be me?

Ins and outs of layout

Tile technology: membranes

Tile technology: adhesives

Foundations of wet areas

Some workshops include AIA-accredited content. These sessions offer continuing education credits for architects, designers and specifiers while maintaining a contractor-focused approach.

Training access

All NTCA training events are designed primarily for contractors and installers, but they are open to the entire tile industry. The association said broadening education across the industry helps strengthen everyone involved.

For more information and to view the full schedule, visit NTCATraining.com.