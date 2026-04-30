Obituary: Al Collison, MP Global Products founder

Norfolk, Neb.— MP Global Products announced the passing of its president and founder, Al Collison, an industry pioneer whose vision, ingenuity and leadership helped shape the modern flooring underlayment market.

Collison founded MP Global Products in 1997, with a commitment to innovation, sustainability and high performance. Through his leadership the company introduced groundbreaking products, which include the flagship brand QuietWalk that set new standards for underlayment performance, quality and environmental responsibility. His forward-thinking approach not only transformed the company but also influenced the broader flooring and building materials industry.

“Al was more than a founder; he was a driving force behind MP Global and a true pioneer in the underlayment industry,” said Reid Borgman, chief operating officer. “More than that, he built a company grounded in hard work, innovation and people. For over 29 years his vision shaped not just products but the lives, careers and the community around him. That legacy will carry on.”

Throughout his career, Collison was known for his relentless pursuit of better solutions, his dedication to customers and his ability to inspire those around him. Beyond his professional achievements, he was deeply committed to serving others and strengthening his community. Collison was an active mentor in the TeamMates Mentoring program, generously investing his time in guiding and encouraging young people. He was also a dedicated supporter of numerous charitable and community organizations, including the Faith Health Foundation and the Salvation Army.

Collison was a pillar of local education and faith communities, including Zion Lutheran Church of Pierce, Neb., where his support and guiding involvement left a lasting impact. Together with his wife, Jacque, he was also deeply engaged in global missionary efforts, supporting and participating in organizations that extended their shared commitment to service far beyond their local community.

His legacy extends beyond products and patents; it lives on in the culture of excellence, compassion and collaboration he built within MP Global Products and the many lives he touched along the way.

In honoring Collison’s legacy, MP Global Products remains firmly committed to continuing the mission he began and fostered. The company will move forward with the same principles he championed—innovation, sustainability and agile customer focus—while investing in new technologies and solutions that advance across several industries.

“Our path forward is clear,” said Deanna Summers, marketing director. “We will carry Al’s vision into the future, building on the strong foundation he created and ensuring that his spirit of innovation, customer focus and community pride continues to guide everything we do.”

The company extends its heartfelt condolences to Collison’s family, friends, colleagues and all those impacted by his extraordinary life and career.