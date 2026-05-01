MILEstone launches Calissa Plank collection

Clarksville, Tenn.—MILEstone has launched Calissa Plank, a design-forward porcelain collection created to deliver quiet luxury through simplicity, proportion and material authenticity.

The collection draws inspiration from the calm of Zen gardens and modern monastic architecture. Calissa Plank emphasizes balance through intentional details and surfaces designed to create a sense of stillness.

The collection features a refined, knotless grain and a continuous linear flow. The modern wood look helps guide the eye across a space while allowing interiors to feel open, grounded and serene.

MILEstone’s Digital Texture technology enhances the surface with subtle tonal variation and textural depth. The finish interacts with light to create dimension while capturing the look of natural wood.

With Calissa Plank, MILEstone also introduces a new 10 x 60-inch plank size. The format offers added design flexibility while maintaining long, uninterrupted visual lines. The new size joins the existing 12 x 70-inch format, giving designers more options for expansive layouts.

Calissa Plank is suitable for interior and exterior applications. A matte finish is available in all sizes. The 10 x 60-inch format also comes in a Grip finish for added performance.

The palette includes three luminous tones: Maple, Golden and Urban Walnut. Each color was selected to evoke warmth, clarity and architectural elegance.

The collection also includes decorative elements that add texture and movement. The 16 x 17-inch Blossom Deco introduces a soft, biophilic influence. The 10 x 60-inch Strips Deco enhances linear continuity and adds subtle visual interest.

As with all MILEstone collections, Calissa Plank is made in the USA. The collection reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to responsible manufacturing and thoughtful design.

With its new 10 x 60-inch format and architectural wood aesthetic, Calissa Plank offers a refined foundation for spaces that prioritize clarity, comfort and quiet sophistication.