Shaw releases 2025 corporate sustainability report

Dalton—Shaw Industries released its 2025 corporate sustainability report. The company’s 18th annual report details progress tied to its sustain[HUMAN]ability strategy.

Shaw’s sustain[HUMAN]ability strategy places people at the center of its sustainability work. The company said the strategy recognizes that sustainability involves both people and the planet.

Sustainability conversations in manufacturing and the built environment have often focused on energy, water and waste. Shaw said those issues remain critical and continue to shape how the company operates and innovates.

The company also said sustainability now represents something broader and more human-centered. That focus is especially important in Shaw’s work to create beautiful, high-performing spaces.

“At Shaw, we believe that truly sustainable spaces are those that care for both the planet and the people who inhabit it,” said Candi Hampton, vice president of global sustainability at Shaw. “We look at our products, operations and supply chain through this lens to guide our innovation, inform our sustainability strategy and shape how we measure progress.”

2025 achievements

Shaw reported several key achievements in 2025:

Almost 90% of the products Shaw makes are Cradle to Cradle Certified. The certification assesses products for material health, clean air and climate protection, product circularity, water and soil stewardship and social fairness.

The company reduced its operational carbon footprint, including Scope 1 and 2 emissions, by 62% compared to 2010.

Shaw has reclaimed and recycled nearly 1 billion pounds of flooring since 2006. The company also has recycled more than 13 million pounds of synthetic turf into its NXTPlay performance pad since the product launched in 2020.

Shaw provided more than 1.3 million hours of training and education to associates. The company also offered education opportunities for customers as part of its effort to help people reach their full potential.

The company and its associates donated $6.8 million to philanthropic organizations.

Shaw also made progress in reducing water use across its operations and manufacturing processes. As of 2025, the company had reduced water intensity by 58% compared to 2010, based on gallons of water used per pound of finished product.

Key initiatives

The report also highlights several initiatives tied to Shaw’s sustain[HUMAN]ability strategy. These include the introduction of EcoWorx BIO carpet tile and the company’s partnership with the International WELL Building Institute.

Shaw also highlighted its efforts to remove PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, from its supply chain.

“I’m proud of the achievements highlighted throughout this report,” said Shaw president and CEO Tim Baucom. “We believe in the path we’re on and in our ability to create meaningful impact for our customers, our associates and our communities.”

The full 2025 report is available at here.