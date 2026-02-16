Obituary: Tom Dancel, LSI Flooring

By FCNews Staff
Milford, Del.—Tom Dancel, sales director at LSI Flooring, passed away on February 13 after fighting a long illness. Dancel spent 11 years with Lane Sales, Inc. (LSI Flooring). Before joining the LSI team, he worked at Coronet and Beaulieu Mills.

Dancel was incredibly dedicated and hardworking. He cherished his family, friends, and all his customers. He leaves behind his wife, Tana, along with his three daughters and seven grandchildren.

Wake services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 19, from 4-6 p.m. at Lolfand Funeral Home.

Surfaces ’26: Tile realism, retail-first approaches reign supreme

