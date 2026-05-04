CCA Retail Group sets summer regional meetings schedule

Manchester N.H.—CCA Global Partners Retail Group will take its 2026 Summer Regional Meeting series on the road this summer.

The series will bring independent retailers and co-op leadership together in four markets. Stops include Houston, Savannah, Georgia, Vancouver, British Columbia and Anaheim, California. The meetings will run from May through June.

Co-op leaders hit the road

Leaders from Carpet One Floor & Home, Flooring America, Flooring Canada, International Design Guild and The Floor Trader Outlet will attend each meeting.

Members will take part in two days of strategy sessions, expert-led education and candid conversations designed to move their businesses forward.

The Summer Regional Meetings build on the energy of the co-op’s annual convention. The format trades convention-center scale for localized peer-to-peer engagement. Each meeting will focus on the market conditions and business needs in that region.

Education Day

The 2026 agenda includes a new “Education Day.” Members will have access to targeted courses across multiple tracks. Topics include claims, CRM platforms, lead conversion, profit strategy and digital marketing.

The expanded curriculum reflects the co-op’s commitment to meeting members where they are. It also gives them skills they can use right away.

The Vault focuses on profitability

The main-stage agenda features “The Vault,” a series of focused sessions covering marketing, merchandising and operations. The sessions will focus on tactics that add margin, reduce expenses and increase net profit.

The agenda also includes interactive coordinator panels on artificial intelligence adoption and lead generation strategy.

Vendor fair

A vendor fair with more than 25 preferred suppliers will round out the program. The fair will give members direct access to products and partnerships that support their businesses.

“Independent retailers win when they’re connected—to each other, to the right tools and to a co-op that’s genuinely invested in their growth,” said Keith Spano, president, Carpet One Floor & Home.”These meetings exist because we believe the best ideas in our industry come from our members and our job is to create the space where those ideas can spread.”

Networking events planned

Each stop in the series will include networking events. The events will bring members together in informal, high-energy settings.

In Houston, members will gather at Truck Yard Houston, known for its open-air atmosphere and eclectic charm. They also will meet at The Rustic Uptown, one of the city’s live music and dining venues.

The events will extend the conversation beyond the day’s sessions. They also will create space for connection, collaboration and community.

“What makes this co-op different isn’t any single program or resource—it’s the culture of members who show up for each other,” said Steve Sieracki, president, Flooring America, Flooring Canada, International Design Guild and The Floor Trader Outlet.”Every time we get in a room together, retailers leave with something they couldn’t have gotten anywhere else. That’s what we’re building toward.”

Supporting independent retailers

The Summer Regional Meetings underscore CCA Global Partners Retail Group’s commitment to personalized support, actionable insights and collaboration.

The co-op said the meetings will help independent retailers build resilient, future-ready businesses in every market they serve.