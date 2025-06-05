CCA Global Partners launches third annual meeting series

Manchester, N.H.—CCA Global Partners is hitting the road yet again, bringing its summer regional meetings back for a third year. From June through August 2025, leaders from the cooperative’s flooring divisions—including Carpet One Floor & Home, Flooring America, Flooring Canada, The International Design Guild and The Floor Trader Outlet—will collaborate with members in five regional locations across the United States and Canada.

With stops in Halifax, N.S.; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Newport, R.I.; Big Sky, Mont.; and Atlanta, Ga., this series of high-impact meetings are aimed to cultivate peer-to-peer connections and equip members with tools to thrive in a dynamic marketplace.

“These meetings are built around initiatives that directly impact our members’ businesses,” said Steve Sieracki, president of Flooring America, Flooring Canada, International Design Guild and The Floor Trader Outlet. “From accelerating smart marketing strategies to expanding member-to-member networking, we’re creating opportunities for growth and support in every session.”

Designed to complement the larger national convention—conneXtion—these regional gatherings offer a more localized setting for members to engage deeply on topics relevant to their respective market environments. Each event features collaborative workshops, expert-led discussions, updates on cooperative initiatives and a vendor fair with over 25 participating suppliers.

“Our agenda maximizes every moment for our members,” said Keith Spano, president of Carpet One Floor & Home. “The energy and enthusiasm coming off conneXtion carry right into these regional meetings. We’re offering focused insights, stronger networking and actionable strategies that members can immediately put into practice.”

As the cooperative continues to evolve alongside a competitive retail landscape, the summer regional meetings are meant to illustrate CCA Global Partners’ commitment to personalized member support, innovation and business excellence.