Sika USA solidifies position in domestic market

In less than a decade Sika USA has grown steadily through acquisition, starting in 2018 when it acquired Parex. Since that acquisition, Sika has continuously increased its presence in the building finishing segment in the U.S. Since Parex, the company has added the Merkrete brand in 2018, DriTac in 2021 and HPS Schönox in 2024, solidifying its position as a major player in the flooring installation solution market in the U.S.

With more than 80 locations throughout the U.S., Sika USA is primed to continue as an innovative leader in the building finishing market segment and a major force in the flooring industry for many years to come. FCNews recently caught up with Marlene Morin, senior director of floor covering, Sika Corp., to discuss Sika’s plans going forward.

Q: What can your customers expect going forward?

Sika customers will now reap the benefits of having a globally recognized installation solution provider and a subfloor surface prep powerhouse providing fully comprehensive high-tech, problem-solving installation solutions as a single-source entity. We are excited to start working together to offer our customers the highest level of support and product innovation to grow the success of their businesses.

The Schönox product portfolio is the ideal complement to Sika’s existing product line-up. Schönox allows Sika USA to offer a full array of subfloor preparation solutions that include cementitious and synthetic-based products and waterproofing solutions. As a leader in this market segment, the Schönox brand delivers a significant upgrade in providing these installation solutions to the market.

We have the ability to offer our customers solutions that positively impact their business and overall profitability at a level that few suppliers can match.

Q: How is Sika servicing its now expanded customer base?

Sika has always maintained that our distribution partners are the lifeline to our business. Working with them to enhance the Sika experience for our valued contractor and installer customer base and growing our brands together is of the utmost importance.

Sika has now taken full ownership of Schönox HPS North America and will be able to provide enhanced value to all existing Schönox customers through its logistical prowess, nationwide warehousing accessibility and enhanced warranty systems from a single-source entity.

Q: What’s in store product-wise for Sika this year and beyond?

Sika is thrilled to now be among the prominent players in the subfloor surface preparation market. This acquisition is significant enough that it has now helped change much of the landscape related to flooring installation solutions. Continuing to develop problem-solving solutions in this arena will be a key focus for us moving forward.

Sika has put a major emphasis and primary focus on further developing our line of resilient flooring adhesives. With the re-launch of SikaBond-5900 and SikaBond-5800, two industry-leading adhesives that originated prior to the acquisition of DriTac in 2021, we are now leaning our focus toward the next phase of resilient flooring adhesive development: Sika- Bond-6000. SikaBond-6000 is a premium-grade, universal firm-set acrylic resilient flooring adhesive. This innovative, fast-setting, pressure-sensitive adhesive is designed to install LVT/LVP, rigid core planks, carpet tile, vinyl and rubber sheet goods, wall base and more.

Touting a shelf life of 18 months, SikaBond-6000 offers superior initial tack that transitions to a firmer bond, with fast dry time and ease of application. It offers high moisture resistance of up to 15 lbs/ASTM F 1869 and 99% RH/ASTM F 2170. Offering EMICODE EC1PLUS compliance, SikaBond-6000 is a sustainable flooring adhesive that helps achieve the Sika Secure System when used in combination with other Sika solutions.

Additionally, Sika has some exciting initiatives in place for wood flooring and tile setting installation solutions, which will be unveiled later in 2025.