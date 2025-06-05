Moldings made to match to a ‘T’

Moldings and trims are an essential part of home design, offering both practical and aesthetic benefits that enhance the overall look and feel of a space. These days moldings and related accessories serve a variety of purposes—i.e., covering gaps, providing transitions between rooms or adding a finished look to rooms and stairs.

Following is a glimpse of several new offerings currently available on the market:

Engineered Floors

Xcessories by Engineered Floors aims to add the perfect finishing touches for virtually any new flooring project. The full line of flooring accessories ensures a beautiful and seamless installation, which means a more satisfied customer and a potential new profit center for flooring retailers and contractors. These essential components include coordinating trims, moldings and high-quality stair treads designed to complement EF’s PureGrain products. They provide a polished, professional look and contribute to the longevity and comfort of the floor.

Küberit

Küberit stair-nosing profiles ensure stairs never go unnoticed and receive the protection needed to maintain them. Küberit stair-nosing profiles offer slip resistance and enhanced visibility of each stair. Organized within seven categories, Küberit profiles are easily selected, addressing needs for every project, design and surface.

Performance Accessories

Performance Accessories offers TrueMatch technology for its flush stair noses in both vinyl and laminate to provide the right match in color, pattern and features. TrueMatch provides a smooth, flush transition between the stair nose and flooring plank. Preserving the integrity of the Uniclic locking system, TrueMatch ensures the flooring retains any waterproof warranties—even with the addition of the nosing.

Seneca Millwork

Made out of polyurethane material, SignatureFlex is a strong, durable alternative to custom wood applications and polyester solutions. It is impervious to moisture, won’t rot or swell and is designed for interior or exterior use. The flexible moldings are available unfinished in a smooth finish or a wood grain texture that can be painted or stained. The standard molding length is 12 feet. SignatureFlex can be ordered in straight or pre-curved pieces. Straight moldings may have some flexibility limitations, so pre-curved may be the best solution.

Saltai

Saltai Moldings’ Ultralight MDF baseboard ULM52CA is a modern interpretation of a classic staple. This profile stands as one of Saltai’s most sought-after offerings, one that enhances interior walls with an elegant finish. The MDF baseboard is available in 4- and 5 1/4-inch sizes. Saltai imports a range of meticulously crafted moldings from Chile.

TotalWorx

Trim Elite from TotalWorx is billed as the ultimate solution for protecting and finishing tile edges. Engineered with the patented Straight Edge Grout Line, Trim Elite offers a clean, professional look while safeguarding against chips and breakage. Its proprietary design includes up to 23% more metal in the face of the profile.

Vanishing Vents

Vanishing Vents makes vents out of material that customers purchase for their floors. This ensures the vents match the color, texture and shine of their floors because it is the same material. All vents are produced flush for the most transparent look. Vanishing Vents produces vents out of LVP, LVT and engineered wood flooring with a five-day in-house turnaround from its Wisconsin facility. It offers vents with and without dampers.

Ventiques

The Kanyon metal series is an adjustable flush mount floor vent. The adjustable assembly allows users to adjust the height of their floor registers to the thickness of the flooring for a flush mount finish. The adjustability of the Kanyon series is simple: remove the grille and grille frame (four screws) and add a spacer to get to your finished flooring height.

Versatrim

Like the VersaCap Square and Edge, the new patent-pending VersaCap Round is made from the actual floor. It offers an elegant rounded edge to enhance the stair treads. Minimum plank width is 6 inches. Cap length depends on plank size while cap width is determined by plank width.