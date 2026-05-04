Adleta opens Lenexa distribution center

Lenexa, Kan.—Adleta Corporation celebrated the opening of its new Lenexa Distribution and Supply Center with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony here.

The event marked a significant milestone in the company’s growth. The new center strengthens Adleta’s ability to provide localized service and rapid inventory access to the Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska markets.

The celebration drew more than 75 key customers and suppliers. Attendees included some of the region’s largest commercial flooring dealers, prominent retail flooring stores and leading multifamily subcontractors.

“This facility is more than just a warehouse; it is a commitment to our partners in the Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska markets,” said Matt Hafer, president of Adleta Corporation. “Having our largest retail, commercial and multi-family partners all in one room to cut this ribbon underscores the demand for a dedicated local supply hub. We are thrilled to better serve those who keep this industry moving.”

Highlights of the new Lenexa facility include:

Expanded inventory: Customers now have immediate access to a wide range of commercial products, hardwood, luxury vinyl and flooring supplies.

Streamlined logistics: Adleta optimized delivery schedules to reduce lead times for local projects.

The afternoon featured a formal ribbon cutting, facility tours and a closer look at the latest product lines Adleta is bringing to the region. The Lenexa Distribution and Supply Center is now fully operational and open for business.