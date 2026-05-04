Adleta opens Lenexa distribution center

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsAdleta opens Lenexa distribution center

Lenexa, Kan.—Adleta Corporation celebrated the opening of its new Lenexa Distribution and Supply Center with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony here.

The event marked a significant milestone in the company’s growth. The new center strengthens Adleta’s ability to provide localized service and rapid inventory access to the Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska markets.

The celebration drew more than 75 key customers and suppliers. Attendees included some of the region’s largest commercial flooring dealers, prominent retail flooring stores and leading multifamily subcontractors.

“This facility is more than just a warehouse; it is a commitment to our partners in the Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska markets,” said Matt Hafer, president of Adleta Corporation. “Having our largest retail, commercial and multi-family partners all in one room to cut this ribbon underscores the demand for a dedicated local supply hub. We are thrilled to better serve those who keep this industry moving.”

Highlights of the new Lenexa facility include:

Expanded inventory: Customers now have immediate access to a wide range of commercial products, hardwood, luxury vinyl and flooring supplies.

Streamlined logistics: Adleta optimized delivery schedules to reduce lead times for local projects.

The afternoon featured a formal ribbon cutting, facility tours and a closer look at the latest product lines Adleta is bringing to the region. The Lenexa Distribution and Supply Center is now fully operational and open for business.

Previous article
Karndean luxury vinyl garners new accolades
Next article
Armstrong Flooring launches Conjunction LVT

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Roomvo University with Scott Humphrey

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3g41_hoSUY&t=1s Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving...
Read more
Carpet

Retailers reveal A+ flooring products from 2025

Ken Ryan - 0
The year 2025 may have been a slog for many flooring retailers as they dealt with uncertainty around tariffs and a sluggish housing market....
Read more
Featured Company

Staying power: Couristan hits 100-year milestone

Steve Feldman - 0
When brothers Basil J. Couri and Aleer J. Couri opened a new import rug business in Brooklyn in 1926, they probably didn’t know it...
Read more
News

CCA Retail Group sets summer regional meetings schedule

FCNews Staff - 0
Manchester N.H.—CCA Global Partners Retail Group will take its 2026 Summer Regional Meeting series on the road this summer. The series will bring independent retailers...
Read more
News

Thornton Flooring to acquire Carpetland USA

FCNews Staff - 0
Sioux Falls, S.D.—Thornton Flooring & Design Center announced it has acquired all nine Carpetland USA locations across two Midwestern states. The acquisition will expand Thornton’s...
Read more
News

Uzin Utz promotes Michael Drechsel to distribution sales VP

FCNews Staff - 0
Waco, Texas—Uzin Utz North America has promoted Michael Drechsel to vice president of distribution sales, USA. Drechsel has been with Uzin Utz North America for...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X