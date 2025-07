Mansfield, Mass.—UCX has agreed to the acquisition of the assets of UCX Southwest (formerly Swiff-Train) by Reader’s Wholesale Distributors and the Adleta Corporation.

Under this agreement, UCX will become the supplier of the Earthwerks brand to Adleta and Reader’s Wholesale. Each will become the authorized distributor in the markets they currently serve. The effective date of this transition will be August 1, 2025.