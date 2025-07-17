QEP unveils Roberts adhesive manufacturing plant

Dalton—QEP celebrated the completion of its latest investment in American manufacturing with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its next-generation Roberts adhesive manufacturing plant, located here. The machinery and infrastructure is said to enable the plant to double production of adhesives from the previous 18,000 gallons per day to 18,000 gallons per single shift. This investment is also said to increase QEP’s capabilities with polymer formulations, intended to spearhead innovation within the industry.

“A few years ago, we committed to establishing a state-of-the-art adhesive manufacturing plant here in Dalton to increase our production capacity and formula capabilities,” said Herbert Maertl, COO of QEP. “Our goal was to service our customers with high-quality American-made products with continued 100% service levels. With unrelenting determination, amazing teamwork and great support, we delivered exactly that.”

The ribbon-cutting event showcased the new holding tanks, mixers as well as updated production lines and packaging lines in operation. The event also garnered special recognition from the city here, which thanked QEP for its continued investment in local American production.

“I’m very proud of our entire team and who we are today,” said Len Gould, president and CEO of QEP. “The investments, while substantial, help us across the enterprise with technology, consistency, efficiency and capacity. Most of our adhesive competition is either owned by private equity firms or foreign nationals—we are the alternative.”

The upgrades and implementation of the new production lines took over three years from concept to completion, during which time production of adhesives never stopped. Orders continued to ship complete and on time. The plant is now operating at its higher output of production and will continue to produce high-quality adhesives for distribution across the country.