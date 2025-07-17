AHF’s Bruce hardwood earns NWFA/NOFMA certification

Mountville, Pa.—Bruce, the unfinished solid and engineered hardwood flooring from AHF Products, received certification from the National Wood Flooring Association’s (NWFA) NOFMA program. This certification verifies that these products meet established industry standards for grading, milling, moisture content and manufacturing consistency.

The NWFA/NOFMA (National Oak Flooring Manufacturers Association) certification is a voluntary program that involves regular third-party inspections to ensure participating manufacturers comply with strict technical standards. For customers, it aims to provide assurance that the flooring will perform reliably and as expected.

“NOFMA certification gives professionals and homeowners greater confidence in the flooring they specify or install,” said Milton Goodwin, vice president – product management at AHF Products. “It reflects our commitment to producing consistently milled, properly graded hardwood products that meet project demands.”

The certified unfinished flooring includes both solid and engineered options under the Bruce brand:

Solid unfinished select-grade white oak and red oak, in 2 1/4-inch and 3 1/4-inch widths

Engineered unfinished planks in white oak, red oak and hickory, in 6-inch and 7-inch widths

Both formats feature square edges and ends, meant to emulate a smooth, site-applied finish. The unfinished products are especially well-suited for renovation, restoration or design-driven applications that require custom stain colors, intricate layouts or matching to existing hardwood floors.

In addition to meeting industry standards through certification, all Bruce unfinished flooring is manufactured in the United States in efforts to support consistent quality control and faster product availability for both residential and commercial projects.

Key benefits for customers include:

Certified product quality: Verified compliance with industry grading, milling and moisture content standards

Verified compliance with industry grading, milling and moisture content standards Customization flexibility: Unfinished construction allows for on-site staining, sealing and color matching

Unfinished construction allows for on-site staining, sealing and color matching Versatile installation: Solid and engineered options available for various subfloor types and environments

Solid and engineered options available for various subfloor types and environments Reliable sourcing: Domestic manufacturing supports shorter lead times and stable supply

Domestic manufacturing supports shorter lead times and stable supply Warranty support: Includes Pre-Installation Defects Warranty, Lifetime Limited Structural Warranty and sanding capability (solid only)

Note: The NWFA/NOFMA certification applies solely to manufacturing quality and does not relate to product origin.