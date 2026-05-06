AHF exists sheet vinyl, shifts Lancaster facility to LVT

Lancaster, Pa.—AHF Products announced that it will cease residential sheet vinyl operations at its Lancaster facility on June 28. The move is said to reflect a continued shift toward luxury vinyl tile (LVT).

“The Lancaster facility will remain open and continue to play a central role in our U.S. manufacturing strategy,” said Brent Emore, CEO. “We will shift our focus to expanding domestic LVT production capabilities to further support innovation and the growing needs of our customers and channel partners.”

According to AHF, the decision follows several years of declining use of the residential sheet vinyl line. In recent years, the line operated one 12-hour shift three to four days per week. After reviewing multiple options, the company determined continued production was not economically sustainable.

“American-based manufacturing remains a core priority and competitive advantage,” Emore added. “This move reflects broader industry changes, with demand continuing to shift toward LVT and rigid core products in both residential and commercial markets. AHF Products is among the largest domestic producers of LVT, with nearly all of our LVT manufactured here in the United States.”

AHF Products said it will support affected employees across production, maintenance, warehouse and salaried roles. “This is a difficult decision because of the people involved,” Emore said. “We are deeply grateful for the dedication of the employees who have supported this operation over the years. Their contributions have been an important part of our history and success.”

The company said it does not expect disruptions to LVT supply or customer service during the transition. It is managing inventory to maintain supply for sheet vinyl customers.

Production in Lancaster will continue for a range of Armstrong Flooring LVT collections. These include Conjunction 4.5mm LVT, Kaleido Color Lab semi-custom LVT and Natural Creations with new designs. Other lines include Mixtera, Tandem, Biome, Coalesce, Duo, Exchange, Terra, Theorem, Parallel USA 12 and 20 and Unify quick ship. Armstrong Flooring American Charm also is produced in Lancaster.

Positioned for the future

“When AHF Products acquired certain Armstrong Flooring assets four years ago, our goal was to strengthen domestic manufacturing and secure the brand’s future by meeting the demands of today’s market,” Emore said.”That commitment hasn’t changed. This transition sharpens our focus on the categories where Armstrong Flooring and AHF Products can lead for decades, supporting our long-term strategic vision.”

The company said the shift will allow the Armstrong Flooring brand to focus on categories with stronger long-term growth potential.

“Armstrong Flooring continues to evolve with expanded offerings in LVT, rigid core flooring and commercial hardwood, including TimberTones densified wood,” Emore said. “These innovations reflect the needs of today’s residential and commercial environments—from healthcare to education to hospitality—and reinforce the brand’s role as a trusted solutions provider.”