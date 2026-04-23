Louisville Tile hosts grand opening of new West Michigan facility

Grand Rapids, Mich.—Louisville Tile Distributors celebrated the grand opening of its new facility here last week. More than 200 clients attended the event, marking a strong debut for the company’s latest expansion.

The Louisville Tile executive team and the South Kent Chamber of Commerce marked the opening of the new space.

The event served as a networking hub for design and construction professionals in the region. Highlights included:

Vendor expertise: Twelve manufacturing partners demonstrated new products and shared technical insights with attendees.

Twelve manufacturing partners demonstrated new products and shared technical insights with attendees. Showroom experience: Guests toured the showroom and pro shop, which offer modern installation solutions.

Guests toured the showroom and pro shop, which offer modern installation solutions. Hospitality: Attendees enjoyed food, refreshments and branded giveaways throughout the afternoon.

A raffle featured prizes donated by manufacturing partners. The giveaways highlighted industry support for the expansion and thanked the professionals in attendance.

The Kentwood facility is now open. It offers the West Michigan A&D community access to premium materials and professional tools in a modern setting.