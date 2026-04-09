Louisville Tile opens new West Michigan location

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsLouisville Tile opens new West Michigan location

Louisville Tile to open new West Michigan locationKentwood, Mich.—Louisville Tile Distributors, Inc., opened a new location here to serve the West Michigan design and construction community. The company will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST.

“With the opening of our new Kentwood facility, we are inviting the design community to explore the next level of the Louisville Tile experience,” said Crosby Hall, chief administrative officer of Louisville Tile. “This space showcases our most fashionable collections while providing the tools and systems needed to bring complex visions to life.”

The ribbon-cutting will begin at 11 a.m. Representatives from the South Kent Chamber of Commerce will lead the ceremony. Local officials and community members will attend. After the ceremony, Louisville Tile will host a hospitality event for designers and contractors. Manufacturing partners will showcase products that span classic styles and current trends.

Attendees can tour the showroom and pro shop. The company will offer event-only specials on select products. Guests will also receive refreshments, raffle prizes and “Louisville Tile bling.”

“Our mission is to provide the West Michigan market with more than just premium materials. We are providing modern solutions,” said Edward Watkins, branch manager of Louisville Tile’s Michigan location. “This location features on-trend tile collections alongside tools and systems that define today’s installation standards. We look forward to offering event-day pricing to thank our partners for their continued support.”

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