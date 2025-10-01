Louisville Tile welcomes industry veteran Todd Tucker

Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile, one of the nation’s largest and longest-tenured distributors of ceramic tile and related products, announced that Todd Tucker has joined the company as commercial account manager for the Nashville market. Tucker brings three decades of experience in the tile and flooring industry, with a deep understanding of both products and installation solutions.

In his new role, Tucker will focus on leveraging his specialized knowledge of installation materials and systems. He will provide support for large commercial projects and is dedicated to helping customers find the right products and solutions. His goal is to ensure their projects are successful from start to finish.

“We are incredibly excited to have Todd join our team,” said Guy Ventimiglia, director of sales at Louisville Tile. “His vast experience and deep-rooted relationships in the Nashville market are invaluable. Todd’s expertise, particularly with installation systems and materials, gives us a unique advantage. He’s not just a salesperson; he’s a true resource who can provide in-depth knowledge and support, helping our clients with even the most complex commercial projects. Todd’s addition will significantly strengthen our ability to serve the Nashville design and build community.”

Tucker’s career began in distribution, where he gained experience in all aspects of the business, from warehouse operations to management. He has spent a significant portion of his career in commercial sales. Over the years, he has built strong relationships with a broad customer base. His connections include designers, architects and contractors throughout the Nashville area. His background also includes extensive work on the installation materials side of the industry, giving him a comprehensive perspective.

“I’m excited to bring my experience and relationships to the Louisville Tile team,” Tucker said. “The level of support and resources here is outstanding and I’m confident that together, we can provide our clients with a one-stop-shop for all their project needs.”

Tucker said his primary goal is to reconnect with his network of local customers and solidify Louisville Tile as their go-to resource. He emphasized the importance of building genuine friendships with clients, not just transactional relationships. “It’s about relationships,” he added. “When you have that friendship aspect, you can do a lot of great things together.”