Crossville introduces Portland Cliff collection

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville, a brand of AHF Products and a leader in porcelain tile innovation, introduced Portland Cliff, a new tile collection that combines historical inspiration with modern technology. The line draws from Portland stone, quarried exclusively on the Isle of Portland in South Dorset, England and brings natural authenticity to contemporary design.

“This collection is all about balance—between heritage and innovation, beauty and function,” said Terri Marion, product manager at Crossville. “Portland Cliff offers a versatile palette and format that works across residential and commercial applications, while honoring the timeless appeal of one of the world’s most iconic stones.”

The collection features a soft, organic surface and five neutral tones: Blush, Echo, Cavern, Sheer and Ashlar. These options add calm refinement to a wide range of applications. Portland Cliff works in spa-like bathrooms, minimalist kitchens, grand lobbies and hospitality spaces with equal sophistication.

Crossville enhanced the collection with its Visual Touch Technology, an advanced glazing process that recreates veining, linear patterns and tonal variation. The tiles look and feel like true Portland stone, creating a sensory connection between design and touch.

“With Portland Cliff, we set out to capture the quiet strength and elegance of true Portland stone, but in a format that meets the performance demands of today’s spaces,” Marion said. “Thanks to our new Visual Touch Technology, designers and end users get not just the look, but also the tactile experience of natural stone—without the limitations.”

Portland Cliff comes in two field tile sizes: 12 x 24 and 24 x 48. A matte UPS finish with Visual Touch provides realism for interior spaces. An exterior finish in the 12 x 24 size allows visual continuity indoors and out. Coordinating trim pieces, including bullnose and cove base, support both code compliance and design consistency.

Designers can also choose from two mosaics: a 2 x 4 stacked mosaic and a barrel mosaic, new to Crossville’s offerings. These formats expand design potential with both functional and decorative applications.

Crossville recommends Portland Cliff for interior floors (dry), walls, countertops, exterior walls and pool waterlines. Mosaic options allow use on wet interior floors. The exterior finish expands installation to wet interior floors and exterior horizontal surfaces, including paving.

Crossville manufactures Portland Cliff in the United States with up to 15% recycled content. The line is carbon neutral, joining three other Crossville collections with the same designation. AHF Products also secured its first Carbon Neutral Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for porcelain with this release.