LX Hausys America releases 2025 ESG report

By FCNews Staff
Atlanta—LX Hausys America Inc., a manufacturer of building and decorative materials, announced the release of its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report outlines global sustainability goals and achievements from its parent company, LX Hausys Ltd., a Korea-based manufacturer of material solutions for multiple markets worldwide.

“Creating social value, building a sustainable partnership ecosystem and driving innovation toward decarbonization are the core values that will continue to guide LX Hausys’ management going forward,” said Roh Jin-seo, CEO of LX Hausys. “We deeply appreciate all of our customers, partners and employees across the globe who are helping us fulfill our ESG vision to deliver social value through the development of sustainable products and engagement in community-based initiatives.”

The report highlights the company’s continued execution of its 2050 Carbon Neutrality Roadmap. The strategic plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In 2024, the company reduced emissions by 2,218 tons. It also sold 13,040 tons of surplus allowances through Korea’s Emissions Trading Scheme. In 2025, each business division adopted GHG performance as a key performance indicator, underscoring accountability throughout the organization.

LX Hausys strengthened sustainability practices at its two manufacturing facilities in Georgia. The sites produce VIATERA quartz, HIMACS solid surface materials and automotive fabrics. Facility upgrades—including boiler replacements and optimized heat recovery systems—improved energy efficiency and reduced reliance on fossil fuels. The company also reported progress in waste reduction and byproduct recycling. Both U.S. plants maintain ISO 14001 environmental management certification.

LX Hausys expanded the use of recycled PET in its furniture film products and introduced the industry’s first bio-based furniture film. To date, the company has earned 160 third-party environmental certifications and labels, reinforcing its leadership role while providing transparency.

What’s more, LX Hausys was recognized in 2024 as Industry Mover in the S&P Global 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment. It was the only company selected in the building materials category.

The full 2025 ESG Report is available here.

Crossville introduces Portland Cliff collection
Arizona Tile opens new Anaheim location

