Interface 2025 Impact Report highlights carbon reduction progress

Atlanta—Interface has released its 2025 Impact Report, detailing progress toward its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals while reinforcing its commitment to becoming carbon negative by 2040 without the use of offsets.

The report outlines advancements across climate action, circular economy initiatives, employee development and corporate governance. According to the company, 2025 was a record year for Interface as it continued to pursue growth while advancing sustainability objectives.

“Our actions and progress demonstrate that strong business performance and responsible operations go hand in hand,” said Laurel Hurd, CEO of Interface. “We remain committed to our science-based targets and our goal of becoming carbon negative by 2040.”

Among the company’s 2025 accomplishments:

Advanced its “all in” strategy focused on direct carbon reduction and storage.

Added captured carbon to carpet tile manufacturing processes.

Introduced the industry’s first carbon-negative rubber flooring prototype.

Reduced emissions in science-based target categories by 42% compared to a 2019 baseline.

Sourced 79% renewable energy across manufacturing operations.

Increased the use of recycled, bio-based and captured-carbon materials across product categories.

Collected 11.7 million pounds of post-consumer carpet through its recycling and reclamation programs.

Delivered more than 55,000 hours of employee training worldwide.

Expanded sustainability education, leadership development and employee engagement initiatives.

The report also highlights continued progress in reducing product carbon footprints. Since 2019, Interface has lowered the carbon footprint of its carpet tile products by 40%, LVT products by 45% and rubber flooring products by 24%.

Interface said the report provides transparency into its environmental performance, workforce initiatives and governance practices while tracking progress toward long-term sustainability goals. The company aligns its reporting with recognized frameworks including GRI, SASB and TCFD.