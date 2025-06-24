2024 Interface Impact Report highlights ESG impacts

Atlanta—Interface, Inc., a global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, released its 2024 Impact Report. The report outlines the company’s commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts. It also highlights Interface’s progress toward its goals and initiatives while bringing customers’ visions to life.

According to the company, the report underscores its efforts to operate in an ethical manner with a focus on sustainability that benefits all stakeholders—employees, customers, shareholders and the environment.

“The 2024 Impact Report gives us a chance to collect and share the results of countless hours of dedicated work and passion that our teammates around the world have put into creating a thriving tomorrow for us all,” said Laurel Hurd, CEO of Interface. “We’re sharing this report in one of the most dynamic times in recent history, affecting so many of us around the globe. Our actions and progress captured in this report show that we are staying true to who we are—a company built with purpose and without compromise. And we’re pressing forward on our established goals because it’s the right thing to do.”

Interface achieved the following in 2024:

Launched ‘all in’ strategy to become carbon negative, enterprise wide, without carbon offsets.

Decreased carbon footprint of all product categories through material and manufacturing innovation—carpet tile (down 35%), LVT (down 46%) and nora rubber (down 21%) since 2019 baseline.

Reduced global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 4% compared to 2023.

Sourced 80% of manufacturing energy from renewable sources.

Completed supplier carbon maturity assessment to identify opportunities for further collaboration across its supply chain.

Maintained Great Place to Work certifications in six countries and added three newly certified countries.

Expanded leadership development programs, introducing a new initiative for its manufacturing population.

Enhanced ESG governance, expanding engagement with the Board of Directors on key areas of impact.

The 2024 Impact Report is meant to provide transparency into the company’s environmental footprint—including carbon footprint by product type, use of recycled and bio-based materials, use of renewable energy and enhanced employee metrics and demographic data. The report follows traditional disclosure practices. It aligns with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).