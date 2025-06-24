U.S. Green Building Council announces new initiatives

Washington, D.C.—The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the leading authority on high-performance buildings and the global developer of the LEEDgreen building program, announced two new initiatives to strengthen its Center for Green Schools program. The program has a 15-year history making efforts to ensure every U.S. school district is equipped to build safe, healthy schools for students and educators.

Since its inception in 2010, the Center for Green Schools at USGBC is said to have become a trusted partner for school districts by focusing on relationship building, staff training and sustainable operations expertise. It is said to have been instrumental in building the green schools movement—inspiring over 2,500 LEED-certified schools and cultivating a new job class—the K-12 school district sustainability director, which now includes over 700 individuals serving 9.3 million students in more than 250 school systems nationwide.

“K-12 schools sit at the heart of their communities and intentional design that maximizes efficiency and wellbeing contributes directly to their success in educating students,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. “The union of USGBC and CHPS strengthens our ability to transform learning environments around the globe and further our shared vision for healthy, green schools for all students and teachers.”

The Center for Green Schools at USGBC has recently expanded its work in efforts to reach smaller and more rural communities across the country, providing training and support to staff in an effort to build healthier, more resilient schools in underserved communities. For example, the group has announced that the nonprofit Collaborative for High Performance Schools—commonly known as CHPS—is now a part of USGBC. The organization has worked to improve student and staff performance, reduce operating costs and enhance environmental stewardship.

“Our transition to join USGBC is an opportunity to bolster the high-performance schools movement with joint resources and expertise while aligning our missions and visions,” said Craig Schiller, executive director at CHPS and new program director of the collaborative within the Center for Green Schools at USGBC. “Doing more together is the best way we can raise the floor of America’s school infrastructure. As part of the Center for Green Schools, the legacy that CHPS has built will continue to enable transformation for our schools. We are excited to have a broader reach and greater impact in advancing our national schools being designed, constructed and operated in a healthy, efficient and inspiring manner.”

At a time when school districts are actively seeking additional support with resilient building approaches, the Center for Green Schools at USGBC also announced a call for input and partnership to develop a new collaborative for school design excellence to support a growing movement to improve school infrastructure—which reached a critical milestone in 2024 when U.S. school districts passed the largest amount of bond funding in recent history. A 2020 U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) study shows that about half of school districts nationwide need to update or replace multiple systems—including heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) or plumbing, in over half of their schools.

The new collaborative is meant to leverage the expertise and shared history of USGBC and CHPS to increase access to resources, accelerate the development of school-focused solutions and incentivize action in local school districts.

“Schools are critical community infrastructure—one-sixth of the U.S. population, including students, teachers, administrators and parents, spends time inside public school buildings on a near-daily basis,” said Anisa Heming, director at the Center for Green Schools at USGBC. “We’re delighted to welcome the CHPS organization to our team and we look forward to a long legacy of positive impact as we expand our long-term vision for healthy, high performance and green schools for all our children.”

The Center for Green Schools invites non-profits, companies, school professionals and other individuals to contribute their expertise to the work of the new collaborative.