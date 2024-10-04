Flor launches partnership with Make-A-Wish

Atlanta—Flor, a high-end area rug brand for homes, offices and every space in between, announced its ongoing partnership with non-profit Make-A-Wish to help grant life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses. As a national partner of the organization, Flor now features a point-of-sale donation option for customers and will donate a percentage of proceeds on select products to Make-A-Wish.

Currently, customers can donate either $1, $5, $10 or a custom amount at checkout—for a limited time, when they purchase select products, 5% of every sale will go to Make-A-Wish.

This includes the following:

Off the record

To a tea

Skipping rope

“We are honored to partner with Make-A-Wish to help create lasting memories for children facing critical illnesses,” said James Pope, general manager at Flor. “We understand the power of these life-changing wishes—and through our partnership, we aim to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the children and drive awareness of the power of these wishes in providing confidence, joy and hope.”

Flor’s partnership with Make-A-Wish is said to be an extension of the brand’s commitment to make a positive impact by creating beautiful, smart and responsible designs. Research shows a wish can give kids the strength to fight against and even overcome a critical illness—and Flor says it is proud to be a part of the wish granting process.

“We are excited to welcome Flor as a new partner in our mission to grant life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “Each wish has the incredible power to create lasting joy and hope in these children’s lives. With the generous support of partners like Flor, we can broaden our reach and bring much-needed relief from the traumatic stress that kids and families experience in the face of a critical illness.”

While this is the first time that Flor has joined Make-A-Wish as a national partner, the area rug brand has previously supported the non-profit by donating carpet tiles for room makeover wishes. Flor has provided flooring to support wish kids since 2016.