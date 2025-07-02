Daltile continues support of R.I.S.E. program

Dallas, Texas—As July 4th weekend approaches, Daltile has taken a step back from flooring and refocused its attention on its participation with the Gary Sinise Foundation and its active involvement in the R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) program.

Established in 2011 by actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, the Gary Sinise Foundation honors military service members, first responders and their families. Just one of its many initiatives, the R.I.S.E. program provides mortgage-free, specially adapted smart homes for most severely wounded heroes nationwide.

Over the past several years, Daltile has teamed up with this foundation multiple times. Once again in 2025, the company said it is honored to donate the tile for homes that help deserving heroes.

“As we celebrate the majesty and meaning of Independence Day, it is incredibly important to recognize the brave service members who have fought to maintain our freedom as a nation,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Daltile. “This July 4th, we warmly extend our heartfelt gratitude to these American heroes for their selfless service and sacrifice. We also want to recognize the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program that gifts brand new homes to wounded veterans, supporting them in the way they deserve to be served and appreciated. These homes are fully customized to address each hero’s unique injuries. Daltile is very grateful for the opportunity to help honor our veterans through the R.I.S.E. program by being a small part of making daily life more easily accessible for many of our nation’s wounded heroes.”