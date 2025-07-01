Shaw Contract launches Origin of Color carpet tile

Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has unveiled Origin of Color, its new carpet tile collection inspired by the cultural significance of color throughout history. Drawing from the elements of nature—water, air, fire and earth—this collection is designed to tell the story of color’s evolution, from primitive pigments to modern palettes.

Origin of Color aims to reimagine the historical color palette through three styles—Expression, Convey and Symbolic—rooted in regional pigment traditions and designed in efforts to shift moods and define spaces in a contemporary context.

Convey, available in 9 x 36 tiles in 10 colors, uses organic tones to evoke a calming mood. Expression is a textural pattern that uses color as a tool to capture attention. The 9 x 36 carpet tiles in nine neutrals and 10 earthy colors can be suitable for a variety of interiors. Finally, Symbolic combines line and shape to graphically—meant to represent abstract ideas. Symbolic is also comprised of 18 x 36 tiles in 10 colors.

“Color is an ancient language, and with Origin of Color we’re inviting designers to speak it fluently once again—honoring global history while shaping spaces that feel deeply connected and unmistakably modern,” said Reesie Duncan, vice president of global design at Shaw.

Crafted with EcoSolution Q100 fiber and EcoWorx backing, Origin of Color has low embodied carbon as well as carbon neutral certification. The new carpet tile is said to reduce carbon footprint by over 50%, is Red List Approved for healthier indoor air quality and is fully recyclable through re[TURN]. At the end of its useful life, Shaw Contract says it will reclaim and recycle Origin of Color carpet tile styles to make more EcoWorx carpet products through its Environmental Guarantee. Since 2006, Shaw has reclaimed and recycled nearly 1 billion pounds of post-consumer carpet reducing landfill waste.

According to the company, Origin of Color is a call to reconnect to place, purpose and to the pigments that shaped civilizations.