Shaw Contract launches Origin of Color carpet tile

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetShaw Contract launches Origin of Color carpet tile

Origin of Color Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has unveiled Origin of Color, its new carpet tile collection inspired by the cultural significance of color throughout history. Drawing from the elements of nature—water, air, fire and earth—this collection is designed to tell the story of color’s evolution, from primitive pigments to modern palettes.

Origin of Color aims to reimagine the historical color palette through three styles—Expression, Convey and Symbolic—rooted in regional pigment traditions and designed in efforts to shift moods and define spaces in a contemporary context.

Convey, available in 9 x 36 tiles in 10 colors, uses organic tones to evoke a calming mood. Expression is a textural pattern that uses color as a tool to capture attention. The 9 x 36 carpet tiles in nine neutrals and 10 earthy colors can be suitable for a variety of interiors. Finally, Symbolic combines line and shape to graphically—meant to represent abstract ideas. Symbolic is also comprised of 18 x 36 tiles in 10 colors.

“Color is an ancient language, and with Origin of Color we’re inviting designers to speak it fluently once again—honoring global history while shaping spaces that feel deeply connected and unmistakably modern,” said Reesie Duncan, vice president of global design at Shaw.

Crafted with EcoSolution Q100 fiber and EcoWorx backing, Origin of Color has low embodied carbon as well as carbon neutral certification. The new carpet tile is said to reduce carbon footprint by over 50%, is Red List Approved for healthier indoor air quality and is fully recyclable through re[TURN]. At the end of its useful life, Shaw Contract says it will reclaim and recycle Origin of Color carpet tile styles to make more EcoWorx carpet products through its Environmental Guarantee. Since 2006, Shaw has reclaimed and recycled nearly 1 billion pounds of post-consumer carpet reducing landfill waste.

According to the company, Origin of Color is a call to reconnect to place, purpose and to the pigments that shaped civilizations.

Previous article
Tuesday Tips: Customers who move the needle

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Customers who move the needle

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IUdZWeWnpY&t=1s   Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Installation

NAFCT appoints Scott Bohaker as new executive director

FCNews Staff - 0
Gray Court, S.C.—The National Association for Floor Covering Technicians (NAFCT) appointed Scott Bohaker as its new executive director. The new director is said to...
Read more
Al's Column

CRM tracks the past; analytics = future

FCNews Columnist - 0
Over the years, the spotlight has been on CRM systems and their role in supporting outside sales teams. Contractors and wholesalers have invested heavily...
Read more
Featured Post

Housing stats: Total starts remain subdued, but market adjusts

Reginald Tucker - 0
Relatively high interest rates combined with persistent inflation and material supply constraints continued to put a drag on housing market activity in the U.S....
Read more
Carpet

FCITS brings inspector course to Toronto

FCNews Staff - 0
Toronto, Canada—Flooring Consultants and Inspection Training Services (FCITS), a division of the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), is ready to bring its premier Complete...
Read more
Installation

NTCA launches July schedule with 15 events across 11 states

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) is set to hit the road this July with 15 interactive training events in 11 states. With...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X