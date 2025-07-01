Tuesday Tips: Customers who move the needle

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings reminds viewers that: who customers really want to hear from are other customers. To create an effective testimonial, it may be beneficial to ask the customer to tell a brief story of their purchase experience.