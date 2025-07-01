NAFCT appoints Scott Bohaker as new executive director

By FCNews Staff
Scott BohakerGray Court, S.C.—The National Association for Floor Covering Technicians (NAFCT) appointed Scott Bohaker as its new executive director. The new director is said to bring a wealth of experience, leadership and a passion for the flooring industry that aligns with NAFCT’s mission to support and advance professional flooring installers through education, certification and advocacy.

Bohaker said he is committed to getting out in front of installers in hopes to be an advocate for them as well as the NAFCT. His experiences as an installer, flooring contractor, mill technical rep and inspector is considered to bring a well-rounded mindset on how to lead NAFCT.

Bohaker is currently the owner and operations manager of BoMont Flooring Services, Inc.—an international leader in commercial flooring installation. With over 30 years of installation expertise and a Master Certified Inspector with more than 15 years of inspection experience, he has also worked across the country alongside contractors and retailers.

“Scott Bohaker’s experience with working with installers on both commercial and residential projects will be key to expanding NAFCT to the next level,” said Sonny Callaham, chairman of the NAFCT board. “The training facility he and his wife, Tammy, operate will also play a vital role in our goal of offering affordable and accessible training to the industry.”

