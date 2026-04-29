NeoCon 2026 expands experiences, activations at The Mart

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialNeoCon 2026 expands experiences, activations at The Mart

Neocon 2026Chicago—NeoCon 2026 will return here to The Mart June 8-10 with an expanded lineup of immersive experiences and activations. The 57th edition will focus on the theme “Where Design Connects.”

The show will introduce new initiatives alongside returning programs. These include Preview Day, Illuminate at NeoCon and NeoCon Collab: Half Light. The additions will create more opportunities for engagement across the show floor.

“NeoCon remains a place where ideas are tested and relationships are built,” said Lisa Simonian, vice president of marketing for NeoCon. “The 2026 program reflects our focus on experiential design and the value of in-person connection.”

New for 2026

Preview Day will launch June 7 and give attendees early access to showrooms and exhibits. The addition will allow more time for meetings and exploration before the official opening.

Illuminate at NeoCon will debut as a dedicated lighting showcase on the seventh floor. The space will feature more than 50 global brands and include programming on topics such as circadian health and digital environments.

NeoCon Collab: Half Light will introduce a 2,800-square-foot installation designed by Charlie Greene Studio. The space will bring together multiple brands in a hospitality-focused environment inspired by Chicago’s urban grid.

Show floor experiences

Art on The Mart will return with a large-scale projection installation. River Park will offer an outdoor space for meetings and events.

On the first floor, installations and showrooms will highlight product innovation and design collaboration. Attendees can explore hybrid environments, interactive displays and curated spaces that blend residential and commercial design concepts.

Throughout The Mart, activations will focus on technology, wellness and workplace design. These include lighting installations, interactive demonstrations and sensory environments designed to support productivity and well-being.

Education and events

NeoCon 2026 will feature a full schedule of programming, tours and networking events. Highlights include the Best of NeoCon Awards, industry receptions and guided showroom tours.

The show will also offer wellness-focused programming and educational sessions across multiple floors. Attendees can explore topics such as sustainability, workplace design and emerging trends.

Exhibitors will host additional events, product launches and discussions throughout the show.

NeoCon continues to position itself as a key platform for the commercial design industry. The 2026 edition will bring together people, products and ideas through a range of immersive experiences.

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