AHF debuts next-gen Armstrong Natural Creations LVT

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products launched the next generation of Armstrong Natural Creations luxury vinyl tile. The collection targets commercial interiors and showcases expanded nature-inspired visuals.

The updated line includes 51 SKUs and uses domestic and global content in U.S. manufacturing.

Natural Creations features a 3.2mm construction. It supports healthcare, education, retail, workplace, multifamily and hospitality environments. The collection includes visuals inspired by wood, stone, concrete and textiles.

“Natural Creations continues to be the premier performance LVT in the industry,” said Yon Hinkle, vice president of resilient at AHF Products. “It gives designers the freedom to achieve their desired aesthetic while providing facility teams with a floor that performs reliably over time.”

The design

At the core of the collection is Diamond 10 Technology. The coating uses the hardness of real diamonds to resist scratches, stains and scuffs. “Diamond 10 outperforms all other competitive flooring finishes on the Mohs scale of mineral hardness,” Hinkle said. “Our technology achieves a perfect 10 on that scale.”

The product performs in high-traffic environments. It resists common stains, including permanent marker, food color and hair dye. “Natural Creations is not a new story for Armstrong Flooring. It is a collection with a long legacy,” said Oxana Dallas, principal designer of commercial. “We built on a foundation of trust and proven performance.”

The updated collection expands its wood-look offering to 34 SKUs. It also adds new stone, textile, terrazzo and concrete visuals. In total, 17 coordinating visuals complement the wood designs.

The collection supports a range of commercial applications. These include healthcare spaces, classrooms, retail environments and workplaces.

AHF said the product meets environmental standards. It is FloorScore certified and free of ortho phthalates and heavy metals.

Recommended adhesives back Natural Creations with a 30-year commercial limited warranty.