Retailers React: What segment of your business is showing promise?

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostRetailers React: What segment of your business is showing promise?

customer concernEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What segment of your business is showing promise?

Here are their responses:

“Residential replacement and Main Street commercial have been two very active categories for us this year. We continue to see growth in these categories and look forward to continuing this upward projection by nurturing this growth.”

—Carlton Billingsley

Floors and More

Benton, Ark.

.

“High-end residential flips and remodels are performing the strongest, as these clients are less sensitive to interest rates and broader economic pressures. Restoration projects are also steady, since the work is non-discretionary and must move forward regardless of market conditions.”

—Elise Lefebvre

ProSource Wholesale

Tempe, Ariz.

“Main Street commercial and our negotiated Contract business has remained strong during the first quarter. Our high-end builder business is remaining strong—and our retail/remodel replacement business is about even with last year—but affordability is a major concern.”

—Pete Rubando

Giant Floor

Scranton, Pa.

“Retail is growing in Chicagoland. The city’s appeal to young professionals (Gen Z) brings a demographic that prioritizes urban living and experience-driven retail.”

—Kevin Rose

Carpetland USA

Dixon, Ill.

“We seem to be doing more high-end residential work than in the past few years. What we are seeing is that people with money in the bank—not borrowed—are spending more of these dollars on flooring.”

—Chris Kemp

Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring

Newnan, Ga.

Previous article
AHF debuts next-gen Armstrong Natural Creations LVT
Next article
Southwind Floors expands dealer network 11%

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Southwind Floors expands dealer network 11%

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Southwind Floors expanded its dealer network by 11% over the past 12 months. According to the company, that growth outpaced broader industry trends. The expansion...
Read more
News

AHF debuts next-gen Armstrong Natural Creations LVT

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products launched the next generation of Armstrong Natural Creations luxury vinyl tile. The collection targets commercial interiors and showcases expanded nature-inspired visuals. The...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile opens new West Michigan location

FCNews Staff - 0
Kentwood, Mich.—Louisville Tile Distributors, Inc., opened a new location here to serve the West Michigan design and construction community. The company will host a...
Read more
Featured Post

SPC: Meteoric rise to measured comeback

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Few categories in the flooring industry have experienced a trajectory quite like SPC. Seemingly overnight, SPC surged to prominence, reshaping the resilient landscape with...
Read more
News

Southwind Floors names Davison VP of strategic accounts

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Southwind Floors appointed Welton Davison as divisional vice president of strategic accounts, effective May 4, 2026. Davison brings more than 42 years of experience in...
Read more
Featured Post

Southwind acquired by Bed, Bath & Beyond

FCNews Staff - 0
Murray, Utah—Bed, Bath & Beyond Inc., has signed a letter of intent to acquire the equity interests and substantially all assets of F9 Brands...
Read more

As seen in

April 6, 2026

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X