Retailers React: What segment of your business is showing promise?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What segment of your business is showing promise?
Here are their responses:
“Residential replacement and Main Street commercial have been two very active categories for us this year. We continue to see growth in these categories and look forward to continuing this upward projection by nurturing this growth.”
—Carlton Billingsley
Floors and More
Benton, Ark.
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“High-end residential flips and remodels are performing the strongest, as these clients are less sensitive to interest rates and broader economic pressures. Restoration projects are also steady, since the work is non-discretionary and must move forward regardless of market conditions.”
—Elise Lefebvre
ProSource Wholesale
Tempe, Ariz.
“Main Street commercial and our negotiated Contract business has remained strong during the first quarter. Our high-end builder business is remaining strong—and our retail/remodel replacement business is about even with last year—but affordability is a major concern.”
—Pete Rubando
Giant Floor
Scranton, Pa.
“Retail is growing in Chicagoland. The city’s appeal to young professionals (Gen Z) brings a demographic that prioritizes urban living and experience-driven retail.”
—Kevin Rose
Carpetland USA
Dixon, Ill.
“We seem to be doing more high-end residential work than in the past few years. What we are seeing is that people with money in the bank—not borrowed—are spending more of these dollars on flooring.”
—Chris Kemp
Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring
Newnan, Ga.