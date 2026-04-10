Southwind Floors expands dealer network 11%

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsSouthwind Floors expands dealer network 11%

Southwind Floors expands dealer network 11%Dalton—Southwind Floors expanded its dealer network by 11% over the past 12 months. According to the company, that growth outpaced broader industry trends.

The expansion comes as the flooring market continues to see cautious growth and measured retail activity. “This growth is largely additive, with dealers choosing to expand their product mix by incorporating Southwind alongside existing brands to add value and better meet evolving customer needs,” said Drew Hash, president and CEO of Southwind Floors.

Southwind offers a full product portfolio that includes rigid core, luxury vinyl, carpet, laminate and hardwood. The company said this allows the dealer network to source across multiple categories from one supplier. It also helps retailers fill assortment gaps and meet a range of residential needs.

The company said it maintains strong inventory levels across flooring and accessories. These include waterproof trims and stair solutions. Southwind said this ensures retailers have product available when they need it.

“Dealers do not need more complexity. They need partners who can deliver across categories,” Hash said. “Our ability to offer a complete flooring portfolio, backed by direct service and in-stock support, is a big reason more retailers are choosing to add Southwind to their showrooms.”

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