AHF Products to showcase new innovations at NWFA Expo 2026

Orlando, Fla.—AHF Products will showcase a lineup of hardwood flooring and installation solutions at NWFA Expo 2026, being held here April 21–23. The new offerings will focus on easier installs, stronger warranties, dependable supply and products that sell.

Leading the exhibit is Bruce Natural Choice 5/16-inch solid hardwood. It now pairs with the new Summit Select adhesive system. Together, they give professionals a faster and more flexible way to install solid hardwood, including over concrete subfloors.

“This is a meaningful step forward for installers,” said Milton Goodwin, senior vice president of product management for wood. “You take a category that required nails or staples and open it to glue-down applications with a system that simplifies the process and delivers consistent results.”

The waterproof adhesive creates a permanent bond without moisture or pH testing. This helps installers save time and reduce callbacks. It also supports enhanced warranty coverage when AHF-approved adhesives are used. That gives retailers and contractors a stronger and easier story to sell in residential and commercial settings. The low-profile 5/16-inch construction supports remodels by minimizing transitions and reducing adjustments.

Natural Choice is manufactured in Beverly, West Virginia using Appalachian lumber. It is available in oak. Expanded width options, including a new 3 1/4-inch format, give retailers more flexibility while keeping installation straightforward.

During the show, Travis Bjorkman and Jeremy Lakeman will demonstrate Summit Select at Demo Theater #2 on Thursday, April 23 from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

Additional updates

AHF Products is also introducing Bruce Dundee in a low-gloss finish. The update brings a fresh look to one of the brand’s best-selling wood floors. The lower gloss reflects demand for natural finishes that better hide scratches and footprints. It is a practical choice for active homes and high-traffic spaces.

“Dundee has always been a trusted product for the pro and the consumer,” Goodwin said. “Offering it in a low-gloss finish lets customers stay on trend while relying on a proven performer.”

For design flexibility, AHF Products is expanding its unfinished hardwood offering under the Bruce brand. The line includes solid and engineered options in select grade. That is uncommon in the unfinished category and delivers a more consistent and premium visual.

The unfinished solid program includes white oak and red oak in 2 1/4-inch and 3 1/4-inch widths. It provides a dependable base for custom stain and finish work. The unfinished engineered line adds 6-inch and 7-inch planks in white oak, red oak and hickory. It combines structural stability with site-finished customization.

This mix opens new opportunities for remodels, additions and high-end projects. It helps professionals match existing flooring or achieve a specific look.

“You can better control color to match your current hardwood flooring,” Goodwin said. “With the ability to sand, stain and seal on site, you achieve a seamless and professional finish.”

Added benefits

Bruce unfinished solid and engineered hardwood flooring received certification from the National Wood Flooring Association NOFMA program. The certification verifies standards for grading, milling, moisture content and manufacturing consistency.

AHF Products continues to invest in premium wood offerings. These include new U.S.-made select-grade engineered products and upcoming introductions such as rift and quartered constructions, herringbone, Mizunara oak and expanded patterns. These additions give retailers access to higher-end assortments while maintaining reliable supply and lead times.

AHF Products’ domestic manufacturing footprint remains central to its value. All solid hardwood is produced in the United States. This delivers key advantages.

“Domestic manufacturing delivers real advantages for our customers,” Goodwin said. “It means shorter lead times, better service consistency and support without disruption.”

Key benefits of U.S. manufacturing include: