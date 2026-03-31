TCNA releases 2025 U.S. ceramic tile market report

Clemson, S.C.—The Tile Council of North America (TCNA) has released its 2025 U.S. ceramic tile market report.

Following are some highlights:

U.S. ceramic tile consumption totaled 2.57 billion square feet in 2025, a 4.9% decline from the previous year.

Imports continued to dominate the market, with total shipments reaching 1.86 billion square feet, down 3.7% year over year. Imports accounted for 72.4% of total U.S. consumption, up from 71.5% in 2024.

Spain remained the top exporter to the U.S. by volume, representing 21.4% of imports. Italy followed with 17.7% and India with 16.7%.

By dollar value, Italy led all exporters with a 31.5% share of U.S. imports, while Spain held a 28% share. Mexico followed at 8.6%.

U.S. shipments decline

Domestic manufacturers shipped 707.7 million square feet of ceramic tile in 2025, marking an 8.1% decline from the previous year and the lowest level since 2012.

Overall, U.S. shipments accounted for 27.6% of total consumption by volume, down from 28.5% in 2024. Domestic production still exceeded the share of any single exporting country. Spain accounted for 15.5% of consumption, with Italy representing 12.8%. India accounted for 12.1%.

By value, U.S. factory sales of domestic shipments totaled $1.32 billion, down 4% from 2024. Domestic shipments represented 35.1% of total consumption by value, compared to 36.2% the prior year.

The average value of domestic shipments rose to $1.86 per square foot, up from $1.79 in 2024.

Exports edge lower

U.S. ceramic tile exports totaled 40.3 million square feet in 2025, a 2.1% decline from the previous year.

Canada remained the top destination, receiving 65.6% of exports. Italy accounted for 11.9% and Mexico represented 11.6%.

Export value increased 5.6% to $48.9 million, according to TCNA.