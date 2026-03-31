TCNA releases 2025 U.S. ceramic tile market report

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsTCNA releases 2025 U.S. ceramic tile market report

2025 U.S. ceramic tile market reportClemson, S.C.—The Tile Council of North America (TCNA) has released its 2025 U.S. ceramic tile market report.

Following are some highlights:

U.S. ceramic tile consumption totaled 2.57 billion square feet in 2025, a 4.9% decline from the previous year.

Imports continued to dominate the market, with total shipments reaching 1.86 billion square feet, down 3.7% year over year. Imports accounted for 72.4% of total U.S. consumption, up from 71.5% in 2024.

Spain remained the top exporter to the U.S. by volume, representing 21.4% of imports. Italy followed with 17.7% and India with 16.7%.

By dollar value, Italy led all exporters with a 31.5% share of U.S. imports, while Spain held a 28% share. Mexico followed at 8.6%.

U.S. shipments decline

Domestic manufacturers shipped 707.7 million square feet of ceramic tile in 2025, marking an 8.1% decline from the previous year and the lowest level since 2012.

Overall, U.S. shipments accounted for 27.6% of total consumption by volume, down from 28.5% in 2024. Domestic production still exceeded the share of any single exporting country. Spain accounted for 15.5% of consumption, with Italy representing 12.8%. India accounted for 12.1%.

By value, U.S. factory sales of domestic shipments totaled $1.32 billion, down 4% from 2024. Domestic shipments represented 35.1% of total consumption by value, compared to 36.2% the prior year.

The average value of domestic shipments rose to $1.86 per square foot, up from $1.79 in 2024.

Exports edge lower

U.S. ceramic tile exports totaled 40.3 million square feet in 2025, a 2.1% decline from the previous year.

Canada remained the top destination, receiving 65.6% of exports. Italy accounted for 11.9% and Mexico represented 11.6%.

Export value increased 5.6% to $48.9 million, according to TCNA.

Previous article
Novalis releases 5th annual sustainability report

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Novalis releases 5th annual sustainability report

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Novalis released its fifth annual sustainability report, outlining progress toward its environmental, social and governance goals. The report highlights performance across the company’s global operations....
Read more
News

i4F, Unilin Technologies sign agreement on water-repellent coating patents

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium--i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the global flooring industry, and Unilin Technologies today announced the implementation of a...
Read more
Featured Post

Digital printing enhances LVT, laminate design

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Digital printing has transformed the flooring industry over the past decade—even longer for categories like tile—redefining what is possible in both design and manufacturing....
Read more
Featured Post

Alliance Flooring spring convention kicks off

Ken Ryan - 0
San Antonio, Texas--FCNews is here for the start of Alliance Flooring’s annual convention, which is being held at the JW Marriott Hill Country. “Innovate”...
Read more
News

Decocer to launch ‘Echoes of the Earth’ at Coverings 2026

FCNews Staff - 0
Decocer is taking part in Coverings 2026, which opens today in Las Vegas, within the Spanish Pavilion. The company will unveil “Echoes of the...
Read more
Featured Post

Expert tips to selling tile in 2026

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Ceramic and porcelain tile enter 2026 at a pivotal moment — one defined by reinvention. Long valued for durability, performance and design flexibility, tile...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X