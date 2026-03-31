Novalis releases 5th annual sustainability report

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsNovalis releases 5th annual sustainability report

Novalis 5th annual sustainability reportDalton—Novalis released its fifth annual sustainability report, outlining progress toward its environmental, social and governance goals.

The report highlights performance across the company’s global operations. It also reflects Novalis’ focus on responsible growth and transparency.

A key milestone includes the expansion of reporting to facilities in Thailand and Mexico. Novalis said the addition strengthens transparency and broadens the scope of its sustainability data.

“Every member of Novalis contributes to our collective vision and sustainability goals and it is their passion and commitment that drive our progress forward,” said John Wu, CEO of Novalis. “Together, we will continue to adapt, grow and build a resilient future for our company and the communities we serve.”

Key highlights

Materiality: The company aligned sustainability strategies with operations at its new facilities in Mexico and Thailand.

Energy consumption: The report details grid energy use and includes updates on solar panel installations in China.

Carbon footprint and emissions: Novalis expanded Scope 3 reporting to include products sourced from partners in Korea and Vietnam. The company also improved data quality and established 2024 as the baseline year for tracking emissions targets.

Alternative materials: The company continues to develop non-PVC flooring solutions, including polypropylene, to meet market demand.

Circularity: Novalis is advancing a Europe-wide system for collecting, sorting and recycling post-consumer flooring materials. The company is also working with technology partners to improve recycling efficiency.

Health, safety and well-being: The report introduces a new incident severity classification to support stronger prevention and response measures.

Novalis said it continues to report both progress and areas for improvement as it works toward its 2030 and 2040 goals across its key pillars: planet, people and community.

The report follows Global Reporting Initiative guidelines and European Sustainability Reporting Standards. These frameworks support transparent reporting and allow for comparison across industries.

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