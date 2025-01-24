Novalis publishes 4th annual sustainability report

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsNovalis publishes 4th annual sustainability report

Novalis sustainability Dalton, Ga.—Novalis recently shared its fourth sustainability report. According to the company, the report is a commitment that is based on the core values its founder—Dr. Z.L. Wu—instilled in the company: quality, integrity and respect for people and the planet.

“Our commitment to sustainability is personal,” said John Wu, CEO of Novalis. “It’s about the people behind every step of our process—from the factory workers who bring our vision to life, to the families who choose our flooring for their homes and the communities that depend on a healthy planet for future generations. This report is more than a reflection of what we’ve achieved so far. It’s a pledge to do more.”

The highlights of this report include:

  • Milestones: For each of its perspectives—People, Planet and Community—Novalis says it is showcasing progress toward its 2030 and 2040 targets.
  • Circularity: Novalis gives updates on its efforts to make the transition to circular products and the implementation of take-back and recycling systems worldwide.
  • Biodiversity impact: For the first time, the company assessed its impact on the surrounding local ecosystems and gave an outlook on the actions taken to minimize global footprint.
  • Scope three emissions: Novalis has developed a scope three emission reporting system in order to be able to assess its emissions generated outside company operations and to build strategic partnerships in an effort to reduce global footprint.

According to the company, each initiative in this report reflects its belief that businesses can and should be a force for good. Its fourth sustainability report is created in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework.

For the full report, visit here.

Previous article
NEO Floor integrates ClickControl in manufacturing facilities
Next article
WFCA’s Jeffrey King retires

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Retail case study: Carpeting by Mike’s winning formula

Reginald Tucker - 0
A year of “unmatched success.” That’s how Typhannie Harker, owner of Carpeting By Mike, Somerset, Wis., described 2024 in retrospect. The company is coming...
Read more
News

24-7 Floors touts a solid strategy for success

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
What measures success for a flooring business? Is it revenue growth? Employee retention? Business expansion? The simple answer, if you ask Scott and Sally...
Read more
News

WFCA’s Jeffrey King retires

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has announced the retirement of Jeffrey King, its legal counsel since 1995. King's tenure is said to have...
Read more
Installation

NEO Floor integrates ClickControl in manufacturing facilities

FCNews Staff - 0
Vietnam—Unilin Technologies has announced its licensed partner, NEO Floor, has received the ClickControl device for its manufacturing facilities here. ClickControl is a cutting-edge measurement tool...
Read more
News

CFL announces Morava Wood as first wood flooring licensee

FCNews Staff - 0
Adairsville, Ga.—CFL announced it has signed up Morava Wood, a European leader in production of hardwood floors, for a worldwide license on acoustic wood...
Read more
News

i4F exhibiting at TISE 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—i4F announced that it is exhibiting at TISE Surfaces 2025 at booth #927, held here from January 27-30. i4F’s entire management team will...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X