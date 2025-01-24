Novalis publishes 4th annual sustainability report

Dalton, Ga.—Novalis recently shared its fourth sustainability report. According to the company, the report is a commitment that is based on the core values its founder—Dr. Z.L. Wu—instilled in the company: quality, integrity and respect for people and the planet.

“Our commitment to sustainability is personal,” said John Wu, CEO of Novalis. “It’s about the people behind every step of our process—from the factory workers who bring our vision to life, to the families who choose our flooring for their homes and the communities that depend on a healthy planet for future generations. This report is more than a reflection of what we’ve achieved so far. It’s a pledge to do more.”

The highlights of this report include:

Milestones: For each of its perspectives—People, Planet and Community—Novalis says it is showcasing progress toward its 2030 and 2040 targets.

Circularity: Novalis gives updates on its efforts to make the transition to circular products and the implementation of take-back and recycling systems worldwide.

Biodiversity impact: For the first time, the company assessed its impact on the surrounding local ecosystems and gave an outlook on the actions taken to minimize global footprint.

Scope three emissions: Novalis has developed a scope three emission reporting system in order to be able to assess its emissions generated outside company operations and to build strategic partnerships in an effort to reduce global footprint.

According to the company, each initiative in this report reflects its belief that businesses can and should be a force for good. Its fourth sustainability report is created in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework.

For the full report, visit here.