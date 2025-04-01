UCX announces 2026 leadership changes

Mansfield, Mass.—UCX today announced that Paul Castagliuolo, president since 2016, will step down from his position, effective January 1, 2026. At that time, in addition to the CEO role, Ray Mancini will assume the role of president on an interim basis. Castagliuolo, who cited personal reasons for the decision, will be working part-time in an advisory capacity for 2026.

“Paul has been with us for 27 years and has provided transformational leadership to UCX through the tremendous growth we have had,” Mancini said. “Over the years, Paul’s responsibilities have grown within the company starting in finance as our CFO, expanding into operations and then as president; ultimately responsible for the day-to-day operations of the entire company. He has excelled in whatever role he has been in. Although we are disappointed he will no longer be the president, we are supportive of his decision and are very pleased that he will be with us in an advisory capacity.”

Castagliuolo added, “It has truly been an honor to be the President of UCX and to work for the Mancini family. As my role evolves, it’s comforting to know we have a great team of employees and an exceptional leadership group. I’m confident with the team we have, and the Mancini’s commitment to the floor covering industry, UCX will continue to grow and prosper.”