FCITS announces two moisture testing certification courses

Dalton—FCITS (Flooring Consultants & Inspection Training Services) announced the upcoming Concrete Moisture Testing Class—a comprehensive, hands-on certification program tailored for retailers’ sales and installation teams. Attendees will receive certification in both Concrete Moisture Testing and a Moisture and Wood Certificate of Completion.

Two identical sessions will be offered, ensuring maximum flexibility and convenience:

Dalton Session: WFCA Corporate Office; Dalton – April 28-29

Tampa Session: Tampa, Fla. – May 15-16

The FCITS course is a strategic investment for retailers, designed to empower teams with the skills needed to ensure quality installations and avoid costly moisture-related issues. Participants will gain in-depth knowledge of moisture testing—learning the importance of testing and the practical methods for assessing moisture in concrete and wood.

The program covers the following key topics:

Concrete Moisture Testing

Understand moisture content, its impact and common challenges.

Learn when and how to test using methods like visual inspection, moisture meters, calcium chloride and RH testing.

Participate in hands-on demos for test setup and troubleshooting.

Moisture and Wood Testing

Grasp the significance of moisture in wood and its effects.

Compare testing techniques such as visual inspections, pin-type vs. pinless meters and the oven dry method.

Engage in practical demonstrations and discussions on environmental considerations.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to learn from and interact with top industry representatives, including professionals from International Wholesale Tile, Ardex, Tramex, IFTI (Independent Floor Testing), CFI (Certified Flooring Installers) and Building Remediations. Experienced instructors will guide participants through real-world scenarios and hands-on exercises, ensuring that every attendee leaves with actionable expertise.

Retailers are encouraged to register online at Concrete Moisture Class to secure their spot in this essential course. When you bundle both classes, you unlock exclusive savings, making this investment even more cost-effective for enhancing your team’s expertise. Whether you’re looking to boost sales presentations, improve installation quality or stay ahead of industry standards, this certification is a strategic step toward your team’s future success.