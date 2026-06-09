Flooring products earn Best of NeoCon honors

Chicago—The 36th annual Best of NeoCon Awards recognized several flooring-related products among its 2026 honorees.

The awards were announced June 8 at The Mart during NeoCon 2026. The program honored products from exhibiting brands that advanced design, performance, innovation and user experience in the built environment.

This year’s competition drew 274 entries from 97 exhibitors. Judges awarded 71 products across 42 categories. Honors included Gold, Silver, Innovation, Sustainability and Business Impact.

Patcraft’s Wanderwood earned a Silver Award. Mohawk Group also earned recognition in the Sustainability Awards. Mohawk Group’s Hero Rubber made with Nike Grind also was named a Best of Competition finalist.

View the full list of 2026 winners here.