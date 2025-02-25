Welspun achieves highest ESG score to date

Mumbai, India—Welspun, a global leader in home textiles, has achieved a total ESG score of 83 in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). This recognition solidifies Welspun’s ongoing leadership as the highest-ranked textile manufacturing company from India in the Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods category. The score also places Welspun at the fourth position globally in the category. The company has demonstrated a significant 26% improvement from its 2023 score of 66, highlighting its commitment to sustainable business practices and responsible growth.

“We are incredibly proud of achieving the Fourth position in the Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods category globally in the S&P CSA with a score of 83 this year,” said Dipali Goenka, CEO of Welspun. “This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who continuously strive to integrate sustainable practices into every aspect of our business. At Welspun Living, we believe that responsible growth goes hand in hand with innovation and transparency, and we remain committed to leading the way in sustainable manufacturing and setting benchmarks in the industry.”

Welspun’s performance is reflected across all three key pillars of the assessment: Governance & Economic (79), Environment (85) and Social (84). The company’s continuous advancements in sustainable manufacturing, ethical sourcing and environmental stewardship have played a crucial role in this achievement. With a strategic focus on innovation, transparency and circular economy principles, Welspun continues to lead the way in embedding sustainability into its core business operations.

Welspun has outperformed industry benchmarks in ESG performance: It scored 85 in Environmental (industry mean: 34, highest: 96), 84 in Social (mean: 34, highest: 91), and 79 in Governance & Economic (mean: 38, highest: 88).

“This remarkable improvement in our ESG score is a result of our efforts to address the company’s ESG risks holistically and build a future proof organization,” said Alok Mishra, president, group head – sustainability. “It’s a proof of our belief that economic growth and environmental stewardship can co-exist. The success re-energizes us to continue working towards our long-term vision of creating impact-driven solutions for a better world.”

As sustainability continues to shape the global business landscape, Welspun remains dedicated to enhancing its ESG initiatives, setting new benchmarks for responsible growth in the textile industry. The company’s strategic roadmap focuses on decarbonization, water conservation, circular economy and social empowerment, ensuring a holistic approach toward long-term value creation.