Tuesday Tips: What to expect in the new administration

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, the WFCA talks about significant legislative and regulatory changes that are on the horizon for the flooring industry and flooring business owners as Donald Trump tackles a second term—and how you can be prepared.