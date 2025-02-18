Tuesday Tips: Tackling fcB2B to better your business

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Tackling fcB2B to better your business

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Lewis Davis, the senior director of technology and research for the WFCA, introduces fcB2B and helps you connect your supplier to fcB2B to increase your efficiency (and your bottom line.)

Previous article
Retailers tout Mohawk 2025 introductions
Next article
Interface celebrates 25 years of i2 with new carpet collections

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Carpet

Interface celebrates 25 years of i2 with new carpet collections

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Interface, a global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, launched two new carpet tile collections, Material Impressions and Open Road. These collections expand...
Read more
Featured Company

Retailers tout Mohawk 2025 introductions

Steve Feldman - 0
National Harbor, Md.—Mohawk unleashed a plethora of high-profile introductions at the Mohawk Edge Summit back in December across every category, both hard and soft...
Read more
Carpet

Shaw goes all in with 2025 product intros

Reginald Tucker - 0
Shaw utilized its 2025 Winter Market show series—which included stops in Dallas; Dana Point, Calif.; Orlando, Fla.; and Las Vegas—to treat its retailer partners...
Read more
Featured Post

Specialty retailers cite TISE ’25 show-stoppers

FCNews Staff - 0
FCNews caught up with retailers shopping The International Surface Event (TISE) 2025 show to get their first impressions of some of the new products...
Read more
Laminate

Cali expands Pacifica laminate collection

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego—Cali introduced four new colors to the Pacifica luxury laminate collection, expanding its most accessible waterproof laminate flooring line. As the "Good" option in...
Read more
Featured Post

Exclusive interview: Executives seize opportunities

FCNews Staff - 0
This past fall two flooring executives with more than 50 years’ combined experience in sales, marketing and brand management assumed high-profile positions. Len Andolino proved...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X