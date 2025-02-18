Interface celebrates 25 years of i2 with new carpet collections

Atlanta—Interface, a global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, launched two new carpet tile collections, Material Impressions and Open Road. These collections expand the company’s i2 portfolio, which features nearly 50 carpet tile styles—inspired by nature—that prioritize similarity over uniformity, and mark 25 years since it introduced this innovative design approach.

These styles offer maximum flexibility for commercial spaces as they are made to blend effortlessly, rather than match exactly. This randomness in design eliminates matching dye lot concerns, making it easy to replace tiles regardless of when they are purchased or installed. The result is an adaptable, high-performance and eye-catching choice for workplaces, education spaces and more.

“Twenty-five years ago, we began to use nature as our guide to reimagine carpet tile design, inspired by Janine Benyus and the concepts in her 1997 book, Biomimicry,” said David Oakey, founder of David Oakey Designs and exclusive product designer for Interface. “In nature, there are no two things that are exactly the same, and this became clear as we looked underfoot at the elements that make up a forest floor. There are similarities in the colors of leaves or bark, but nothing is identical. This completely shifted the design mindset for flooring at the time, which called for defined patterns and perfection.

“In 2000, we launched our first i2 product, Entropy, installed in random ways. The pattern repeat was eight tiles wide and twice as long. Each tile was slightly different in color and design. Since then, we’ve continued to add new patterns to our i2 portfolio as many of our customers love the intention and aesthetic of the varied designs—they are timeless.”

Material Impressions

From angular and bold geometries to diffused and speckled patterning, Material Impressions explores scale and function to create a unique floor every time. Inspired by the resurgence in ombre detailing and subtle color gradation across materials, the carpet tile collection offers three cohesive yet distinct styles made to work together or apart. Embracing the i2 design approach, the collection’s subtle variations in color and pattern offer endless modular design flexibility to meet the needs of today’s commercial spaces.

Open Road

Made to be adaptable and mergeable, this carpet tile collection provides infinite design possibilities. As part of Interface’s Open platform, it joins a toolkit of carpet tile solutions that are made to deliver style and performance with every installation—all at a smart price point. Its styles create movement across the floor, reflecting the randomness of nature. The collection explores i2 from two distinct perspectives: an organic style that captures the dynamic look of granite seams and a geometric style that blends contrast and texture to create a unique floorscape.

“Material Impressions and Open Road are our latest interpretations of i2,” said Kelly Simcox, head of global design at Interface. “Both are truly modular to their core, providing high-performing flooring solutions that meet the aesthetic design needs of today. Nature is one of our favorite designers. With i2, we looked at nature’s approach to variation, prioritizing similarity over uniformity. Interface continues to embrace this innovative approach to design, pushing the boundaries of form and function. By taking modularity to the next level, our customers experience ultimate flexibility and adaptability over time.”