FCEF forum focuses on flooring workforce development

Dalton—The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) hosted its Workforce Development Forum May 15 at the Shaw Design Center here.

The event brought flooring industry leaders, educators and policymakers together. Media representatives, workforce development partners and students also attended. The group discussed the future of workforce development in the flooring industry.

David Chambers, FCEF chairman, and executive director Kaye Whitener led the forum. Speakers focused on industry-wide collaboration, workforce shortages, skilled trades education and career pathways for the next generation entering the flooring industry.

“What made [the event] so impactful was seeing competitors, educators, policymakers and workforce leaders all sitting at the same table focused on solutions,” Whitener said. “This mission is bigger than any one company or organization. It is about creating opportunities for people and ensuring the long-term future of our industry.”

The event highlighted FCEF’s role as a national convener. The organization brings competitors from across the flooring industry together with state college systems, local education leaders, workforce agencies and policymakers.

A collaborative vision

The FCEF board of directors reflects that collaborative vision. The board includes manufacturers, retailers, contractors, distributors, service providers and technology leaders. Together, they work to bridge the gap between industry and workforce education.

The forum also featured student success stories from graduates of FCEF-supported Basic Floor Covering Installation Programs.

Graduates Adam Miller of Great Falls Community College in Great Falls, Mont.; Charity Adeoti of Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa; and Martin Rameriz of Georgia Northwestern Technical College in Dalton shared how the program helped create career opportunities in the flooring industry.

“These students are living proof of why workforce development matters,” Chambers said. “Through collaboration and investment in training, we are changing lives while strengthening the future workforce of our industry.”

Additionally, the forum included representatives from the Alabama Community College System, Technical College System of Georgia and Dalton City School System.Media organizations and legislative offices also participated. Flooring companies from across the nation were represented as well.

Attendees included representatives from:

• Shaw Industries

• Mohawk Industries

• Engineered Floors

• NFM

• Emser Tile

• Floor & Decor

• CALI

• Bonitz

• Taylor Carpet One

• Roomvo

• Seamless Floors

• Myers Flooring

• Dossche Holdings

• USA Floors

• Real Floors

• WFCA

• Alabama Community College System

• Technical College System of Georgia

• Dalton City School System

• Georgia House representatives

• Congressional and Senate offices

The Workforce Development Leadership Forum reinforced the need for collaboration between education, industry and government. That partnership can help build sustainable workforce solutions and introduce new talent to skilled trades careers.

FCEF said it will continue expanding workforce development initiatives nationwide. The organization remains focused on educational programs, scholarships and instructor training. FCEF also continues to support industry partnerships that strengthen flooring installation and skilled trades education.