FCEF forum focuses on flooring workforce development

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsFCEF forum focuses on flooring workforce development

workforce developmentDalton—The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) hosted its Workforce Development Forum May 15 at the Shaw Design Center here.

The event brought flooring industry leaders, educators and policymakers together. Media representatives, workforce development partners and students also attended. The group discussed the future of workforce development in the flooring industry.

David Chambers, FCEF chairman, and executive director Kaye Whitener led the forum. Speakers focused on industry-wide collaboration, workforce shortages, skilled trades education and career pathways for the next generation entering the flooring industry.

“What made [the event] so impactful was seeing competitors, educators, policymakers and workforce leaders all sitting at the same table focused on solutions,” Whitener said. “This mission is bigger than any one company or organization. It is about creating opportunities for people and ensuring the long-term future of our industry.”

The event highlighted FCEF’s role as a national convener. The organization brings competitors from across the flooring industry together with state college systems, local education leaders, workforce agencies and policymakers.

A collaborative vision

The FCEF board of directors reflects that collaborative vision. The board includes manufacturers, retailers, contractors, distributors, service providers and technology leaders. Together, they work to bridge the gap between industry and workforce education.

The forum also featured student success stories from graduates of FCEF-supported Basic Floor Covering Installation Programs.

Graduates Adam Miller of Great Falls Community College in Great Falls, Mont.; Charity Adeoti of Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa; and Martin Rameriz of Georgia Northwestern Technical College in Dalton shared how the program helped create career opportunities in the flooring industry.

“These students are living proof of why workforce development matters,” Chambers said. “Through collaboration and investment in training, we are changing lives while strengthening the future workforce of our industry.”

Additionally, the forum included representatives from the Alabama Community College System, Technical College System of Georgia and Dalton City School System.Media organizations and legislative offices also participated. Flooring companies from across the nation were represented as well.

Attendees included representatives from:

• Shaw Industries
• Mohawk Industries
• Engineered Floors
• NFM
• Emser Tile
• Floor & Decor
• CALI
• Bonitz
• Taylor Carpet One
• Roomvo
• Seamless Floors
• Myers Flooring
• Dossche Holdings
• USA Floors
• Real Floors
• WFCA
• Alabama Community College System
• Technical College System of Georgia
• Dalton City School System
• Georgia House representatives
• Congressional and Senate offices

The Workforce Development Leadership Forum reinforced the need for collaboration between education, industry and government. That partnership can help build sustainable workforce solutions and introduce new talent to skilled trades careers.

FCEF said it will continue expanding workforce development initiatives nationwide. The organization remains focused on educational programs, scholarships and instructor training. FCEF also continues to support industry partnerships that strengthen flooring installation and skilled trades education.

Previous article
RFCI launches new website and brand identity
Next article
Benjamin Holsinger joins Tarkett sustainability team

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Laminate

NALFA welcomes Inspector Training Services

FCNews Staff - 0
Springfield, Mass.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) has welcomed Inspector Training Services as its newest member. The addition expands NALFA’s expertise in inspector...
Read more
Installation

Matthias Liebert named Taylor Adhesives GM

FCNews Staff - 0
Mentor, Ohio—Avery Dennison Materials Group has named Matthias "Matt" Liebert general manager of Taylor Adhesives, a wholly owned Avery Dennison subsidiary. Taylor Adhesives supplies...
Read more
Installation

CFI announces 2026 Synergy Convention & Expo

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) announced the 2026 Synergy Convention & Expo will take place Nov. 10-12, here at the Marriott Chattanooga Downtown. CFI presents the...
Read more
Installation

FCEF welcomes Bryan Taylor to board of directors

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) appointed Bryan Taylor of Real Floors to its board of directors. FCEF said Taylor brings leadership experience, industry...
Read more
News

Tile of Spain launches ‘The Grout Line’ podcast

FCNews Staff - 0
Miami—Tile of Spain launched a new podcast series titled “The Grout Line.” The podcast explores Spanish ceramics through conversations with architects, designers, trade professionals...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Why installation sets local dealers apart

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQqdBHceEwc Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X