Multi-purpose adhesives offer bevy of solutions

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostMulti-purpose adhesives offer bevy of solutions

As technology evolves, adhesives makers have become more and more capable of developing options suitable for multiple types of flooring—including wood, vinyl and carpet—that may be specified on one job, thereby simplifying the installation process.

But there’s more to it than even that. These multi-purpose adhesives are not only versatile in their application but in their performance, too. High-performance solutions can handle extreme moisture (up to 99% RH), facilitate fast-track installations and much more.

Following are some of the top examples.

adhesivesDivergent Adhesives

Divergent Adhesives’ U-2753 urethane resilient adhesive is a single component; hybrid urethane adhesive designed for interior and exterior use. Since this adhesive is approved for exterior use, moisture testing is not required for interior installations. This high-performance adhesive is ideal for installations of a wide range of resilient flooring, either modular or rolled material, over concrete slabs with very high moisture content and where the flooring will be exposed to both static and rolling loads, like hospital beds.

Adhesives

Bona

Bona Vertical is a firm elastic, silane-based construction adhesive designed for fast, reliable performance across both horizontal and vertical applications. Its rapid-set formula delivers exceptional initial bonding strength, helping materials stay in place with minimal movement. Ideal for trim, stairs and wall treatments Bona Vertical adheres to a wide range of substrates including metal. The formula allows for accelerated curing with light misting and offers strong holding power while remaining easy to clean from prefinished surfaces.

AdhesivesBostik

Bostik’s Lock H899 Optimum is a next-generation, zero VOC, one-component hybrid adhesive engineered for maximum performance, speed and versatility in high-demanding areas with heavy foot traffic, rolling loads and temperature fluctuations. Its modified silane polymer chemistry bonds seamlessly across a diverse range of substrates and flooring types. Built for wet rooms and environments with temperature contrasts, it maintains bond strength under topical water exposure with zero warping.

AdhesivesEngineered Floors

Xcessories Pro-Tac adhesive is a modified pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) designed to simplify complex commercial installations. Its multi-purpose appeal lies in its application versatility: installers can choose a dry-set method for both porous and non-porous substrates or a semi-wet set for porous surfaces. This adaptability, combined with a low-VOC, low-odor formula, makes it a go-to for demanding environments where both performance and indoor air quality are critical.

AdhesivesPerformance Accessories

FlexPress is a multi-purpose adhesive spray that supports a range of resilient plank and tile products, especially newer PVC-free constructions. Its enhanced bond strength addresses dimensional stability concerns, making it a reliable, high-performance option as flooring materials continue to evolve. Another new offering is SimplySpray, a spray-applied solution designed to simplify installation across multiple flooring types. Its upright application reduces installer fatigue while eliminating troweling and extensive subfloor prep, making it both efficient and ergonomic.

TotalWorx

TotalWorx Accessories RockHold is a high‑tack, transitional pressure‑sensitive adhesive built for tough residential and commercial installs. RockHold solves the installer pain point of needing multiple, environment‑specific adhesives by delivering one talltack, moistureresistant, flexible adhesive that works across products and conditions. RockHold performs in environments with up to 99% relative humidity and pH 12, making it suitable for highrisk slabs. The adhesive installs either semi-wet or drytothetouch, giving installers flexibility without sacrificing bond strength and helping retailers stock one adhesive.

AdhesivesSika

SikaBond T-85 is a multi-use, sound and moisture control hybrid adhesive that cleans up easily off the surface of hardwood flooring when wet or dry. This easy-to-spread product contains zero VOCs, solvents or isocyanate. Providing multiple solutions in one pail, it offers moisture protection up to 12 lbs./85% RH, crack bridging and sound reduction for full surface wood floor bonding. Once cured, SikaBond T-85 features a tenacious bond, high elongation and permanent elasticity, allowing planks to expand and contract without damage to the adhesive.

Taylor Adhesives

Dynamic is a multi-functional adhesive for maximum versatility and performance. It utilizes cross-linking technology to combine pressure-sensitive flexibility with firm-set strength, delivering extended working time, aggressive tack and fast dry times. Compatible with multiple flooring types, it offers exceptional moisture tolerance and complies with low VOC requirements.

Resolute RT, a second product, is a high-performance, single-component, moisture-cured adhesive. It provides a hassle-free, installer-friendly solution with no mixing required, helping save time and reduce complexity on the jobsite.

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April 20, 2026

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