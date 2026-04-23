Maintenance: Profit center for retailers

Floor care continues to evolve as manufacturers introduce smarter, more efficient cleaning and maintenance solutions. From advanced coatings to eco-friendly cleaners and streamlined systems, the latest innovations focus on durability, ease of use and long-term performance across a range of surfaces. At the same time, they provide post-sale opportunities for retailers.

Here’s a look at some of the newest introductions:

Rubio Moncocoat USA

Surface Care Spray | Renew

Rubio Monocoat offers two interior care solutions designed to maintain and restore wood surfaces. Surface Care Spray is a ready-to-use cleaner that removes dirt and marks without altering the wood’s natural matte finish. Its eco-friendly formula is safe for use around children and pets. Renew is designed to refresh and protect surfaces treated with Oil Plus 2C. It restores color depth, helps mask light scratches and provides a smooth, even application. Surfaces are ready for use in four to six hours, making it a practical solution for ongoing maintenance.

Bona

Bona Pure HD

Bona Pure HD is a next-generation topcoat designed for resilient surfaces such as LVT, VCT, rubber and linoleum. It delivers a durable, hard-elastic finish that reduces the need for frequent cleaning and polishing. Enhanced resistance to scratches, scuffs and chemicals helps maintain appearance over time. With VOC levels under 50 g/L, Bona Pure HD meets strict environmental standards. New color and chip options add design flexibility, while the system supports renewal over replacement to extend floor life and reduce overall maintenance costs.

Metropolitan Floors

Systems Complete Easy Clean

Metropolitan Floors’ Systems Complete Easy Clean lineup simplifies routine maintenance across multiple flooring types. The Easy Clean Mop Kit includes a reusable system with washable pads and concentrated cleaning powder. Users simply add water, mix and clean—no batteries required.

The Easy Clean Powder features a pH-neutral, unscented formula that is safe for children and pets. It is compatible with laminate, vinyl, hardwood, ceramic tile and porcelain, making it a versatile option for residential and commercial environments.

Waterlox

Wood Surface Cleaner | Cleaner Concentrate

Waterlox offers two cleaning solutions designed to maintain wood surfaces finished with its tung oil and urethane systems. The ready-to-use Wood Surface Cleaner supports daily maintenance, while the Cleaner Concentrate is designed for large areas and heavy-duty cleaning. The concentrate can dilute to produce up to 32 gallons of cleaner. It helps remove residue and hard-water buildup without leaving a haze. Together, these products preserve the integrity of the finish and support long-term performance of wood surfaces