FCEF appoints David Chambers chairman

Dalton—The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) named David Chambers of Nebraska Furniture Mart chairman of the board and announced three new board members.

Chambers brings extensive industry experience and a long-standing commitment to workforce development. As FCEF moves forward, his appointment aligns with the expansion of its Basic Floor Covering Installation programs. Additionally, the Foundation is growing instructor training and strengthening partnerships with colleges, high schools and training organizations nationwide.

“I am truly excited to lead the Foundation into its next chapter,” Chambers said. “Together, we will focus on expanding educational programs, strengthening our workforce and creating sustainable career opportunities for the next generation of flooring professionals. Our collective efforts will ensure the continued success and growth of the flooring industry.”

New board members

FCEF also welcomed three newly elected board members.

Bill Anderson of Karndean brings experience in product innovation and long-term industry sustainability. “The work of FCEF has never been more important,” Anderson said. “I’m honored to help foster professional opportunities that strengthen the trade and the long-term health of our industry.”

Clay Chapman of Bonitz expressed enthusiasm for the Foundation’s mission. “I am honored for the opportunity to serve on the board of FCEF and help shape the future of the flooring industry through qualified installer education programs,” Chapman said.

Dave Nicely of Seamless Flooring emphasized the industry’s workforce challenge. “We make new flooring every year, but we stopped making skilled installers,” Nicely said. “FCEF fills that gap, and I’m honored to support that work.”

The FCEF board of directors guides the foundation’s strategic direction. Through this work, it ensures industry relevance and strengthens partnerships that support education and training nationwide.

The 2026 FCEF board includes Karndean’s Anderson; Fred Black of USA Flooring; Nebraska Furniture Mart’s Chambers; Chapman of Bonitz; Chanel Clifford of Cali; Piet Dossche of Dossche Holdings; Russell Headrick of Shaw Industries; Jeff Honkonen of Engineered Floors; Alex Machado of Floor & Decor; Sinclair Myers of Myers Carpet; Nicely of Seamless Flooring; Joe Semaan of Mohawk Industries; Randall Sheehe of Emser Tile; and Jennie Taylor of Taylor Carpet One.

With new board members and a new chairman in place, FCEF will build on its momentum and meet growing demand for skilled flooring professionals.