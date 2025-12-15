FCEF secures federal funding for online training

The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) is celebrating a major milestone with the award of new federal funding that will significantly advance its mission to strengthen and support the flooring installation workforce. This exciting opportunity arrives at a pivotal moment for the industry, as demand for skilled installers continues to rise and institutions seek flexible, accessible training solutions.

With this new support, FCEF will build out a portion of its Basic Floor Covering Installation Program in an online format—an innovative expansion designed to elevate the current curriculum and make high-quality training available to colleges, high schools, and workforce partners across the country. This transformative step forward will allow FCEF to reach more learners than ever before, providing foundational skills that prepare students to excel once they enter hands-on lab environments.

This funding opens a whole new world of possibility for FCEF and for the institutions and students we serve. The ability to bring our trusted curriculum into an online setting means greater flexibility, stronger alignment with workforce needs and increased access for learners who may not have otherwise been able to participate.

One of the most exciting outcomes of this funding is FCEF’s ability to support high schools in launching introductory flooring installation coursework. These online modules will offer a structured, engaging entry point for students exploring skilled trades, helping spark interest early and guiding them toward meaningful career pathways.

Colleges nationwide will also benefit from this digital expansion. By shifting portions of the Basic Floor Covering Installation Program into an online environment, schools can streamline the delivery of foundational content, free up valuable in-person lab time and offer more flexible scheduling for learners who balance work, family or other commitments.

In addition, this new online platform will create an important opportunity for retail sales associates to participate in training that enhances their understanding of installation practices. By equipping sales professionals with deeper technical knowledge, retailers can improve customer guidance, strengthen consumer confidence and support better project outcomes.

Building a talent pipeline

FCEF’s commitment to closing the installer shortage is fueled by partnerships with education providers, retailers and industry supporters. This new federal investment strengthens those collaborations by enabling the development of modern, interactive online content that aligns with today’s learners and supports institutions of all sizes.

The expanded program will include multimedia lessons, assessments and engaging learning tools that seamlessly complement FCEF’s instructor-led curriculum. By blending online instruction with hands-on practice, FCEF is helping partners adopt a more efficient, scalable and impactful training model nationwide.

This moment marks more than a program enhancement—it represents a leap forward for the future of the flooring industry. FCEF is energized by the possibilities ahead.

Kaye Whitener is executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.