Best of Surfaces: Call for entries

Christmas is fast approaching. In fact, you’re within 10 days. That also means you’re 11 days away from figuring out what to do with all those useless presents you received. (Don’t re-gift; it’s a little tacky IMHO.) A few days later it’s New Year’s Eve and the imminent hangover. Then it’s the diet and gym regimen you’ll stick to for two weeks—and I’m probably giving you all too much credit with the two weeks.

Do you know what this all means? Surfaces is just around the corner, approaching almost as fast as long-lost relatives after they find out Cousin Emmett just hit the lottery.

With Surfaces only six weeks away, it would be wise to start making plans if you haven’t done so already. Book your flights and hotel rooms, make your restaurant reservations and register for the show. All the big names will be either on the show floor or setting up shop in suites behind TISE’s back. (Sorry Amie; I call ’em as I see ’em.) Don’t worry; if you don’t see someone on the show floor you’re bound to see them at Eye Candy—the debauchery capital of Mandalay Bay. There will be hundreds of exhibitors showcasing their wares. As well, the anticipation of connecting with friends—new and old—should have you just as excited as watching Tate McRae perform.

With the festivities beginning on Monday, Jan. 26, I’m expecting people to arrive early. Maybe they will go to the Sphere to catch an Eagles concert on the 24th. Maybe they will head over to Resorts World for a different type of show—the AVN awards. (You know I’m just kidding—people will come to town much earlier since the Expo begins on Jan. 21!)

Anyway, as we ready for Surfaces, I want to concentrate on the things we traditionally do during those days in Vegas, not the least of which is the Best of Surfaces competition. Now in its 15th year, Best of Surfaces has become a benchmark for product and program excellence. But the success of the contest cannot be achieved without the help of the industry—both our suppliers and retailers.

A little background for those new to the industry: The Best of Surfaces awards recognizes those companies whose product, program, service, business practice or booth design are considered to be “best” in their class. Winners are announced in five general categories: Innovation, Disruption, Style & Design, Sustainability and Technology, along with four product categories: Carpet, Hardwood, Laminate and Rigid Core. In addition, there will be two awards for exhibit space: Booth Design large and not-so-large. The criteria is simple: Products must be making their debuts at Surfaces. What’s more, there is absolutely no charge for entering.

For exhibitors, consider this a call for entries. Please enter a product, program, service, business practice or booth in the category you believe to be most reflective of the product’s primary attribute. Suppliers can have one entry per category; I repeat: They cannot have multiple entries in one particular category. Best thing to do is contact Tiffany Davis at Informa at tiffany.davis@informa.com to enter. To make things easier, you can copy me at steve@fcnews.net when you enter so nothing falls through the cracks. Contact me if you have any questions.

For the record, winning a Best of Surfaces award can truly drive product success on the retail floor. Winners will receive:

• Recognition on the Surfaces and FCNews websites through December

• A customized Best of Surfaces 2026 logo for placement on all advertising

• A custom-engraved award presented at the booth by members of show management and FCNews staff

• Coverage in FCNews

That takes care of the entry part. The next thing we need are retailer panel judges who will determine the 2026 winners. It’s a job you don’t want to take lightly because there’s a lot at stake for the manufacturers. If you are a flooring dealer—past or present—who has an understanding of what constitutes excellence in the Best of Surfaces’ categories, we want to hear from you.

Some criteria: First, you have to be attending Surfaces. Second, you must be willing to evaluate some of the submissions in the weeks leading up to the show. Again, contact me via e-mail at steve@fcnews.net if you’re interested and I’ll provide you with the details.

